BRASILIA (Reuters) – The National Treasury has suspended the release of public debt reports and the central government’s fiscal result for April, the agency said on Tuesday, citing the civil servants’ strike as justification.

The presentation of the data was originally scheduled for this Wednesday and next Monday. According to the Treasury, new dates will be informed in advance when the calendar resumes.

A note presented by the Ministry of Economy says that the publication of the balance sheet of the Treasury Direct will also be suspended.

Treasury officials began an indefinite strike on Monday with the aim of pressuring the government to grant salary increases.

By legal requirement, documents such as the Quarterly Report on Guaranteed Credit Operations, the Summary Report on the Federal Budget Execution, the Fiscal Management Report and the Budgetary and Financial Programming Decree will be released next Tuesday.

(By Bernardo Caram)