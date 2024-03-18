Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 21:28

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated this Monday, 18th, that the department is considering sending two complementary bills to the National Congress to regulate the tax reform on consumption enacted last year. The idea is for the texts to be completed in March.

“One (project) just doesn't work. But we are seeing if we can put the different matters into two legal acts. We are discussing with governors and mayors so that they too can compete for approval,” he said.

Haddad said that he has already requested a public hearing with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to present him with the parameters and principles that govern the regulation. “There are issues to be discussed by the government, in the area, for example, food, health, environment (…) It is not a Treasury project, it is a government project, although the Treasury is doing this work with governors and mayors precisely so that we can mature a text that already reaches Congress in a clearer way”, he said.

The government installed 19 working groups to prepare preliminary tax reform projects. The complementary laws will define, for example, the rules for the state Goods and Services Tax (IBS) and the federal Goods and Services Contribution (CBS); the performance of the IBS Management Committee, which will distribute the resources collected to States and municipalities; the composition of the national basic food basket; and the implementation of the Selective Tax, created to discourage activities harmful to health and the environment.

Parliament's fear, however, is that this year's tight schedule, with municipal elections in October, could compromise regulation. The tax reform rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), has already said that it is “reckless” not to comply with the calendar for the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) this year.

