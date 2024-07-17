Minister stated that even with the floods in Rio Grande do Sul, the Brazilian economy “did not stop growing”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid on Tuesday (16.Jul.2024) that the Ministry of Finance should increase the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) projection for 2024. He said that even with the floods in Rio Grande do Sul, the Brazilian economy “has not stopped growing”.

“Everything indicates that even with the calamity in Rio Grande do Sul, which affected a state that accounts for almost 8% of Brazil’s GDP, the economy did not stop growing”declared Haddad in a meeting with the food industry sector.

At the same meeting, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that, if the money invested by the government circulates in the economy, Brazil should grow more than 2.5% in 2024.

The estimate of financial agents for the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2024 is 2.11%, according to the Focus Bulletin released by the BC (Central Bank) on Monday (15.Jul). It represents growth of 0.3 pp (percentage points) compared to 4 weeks ago.

The president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante, also said that it will be necessary to review the growth of the Brazilian economy.

“Our government will have to review the growth rate, it is underestimated. Just look at employment, income, salaries and all these indicators that are appearing, we will have to quickly review the growth rate, we will have a much better result and the pessimists will be defeated by President Lula and the deliveries of this government.”he stated.