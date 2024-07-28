



It has been making its way for some time now the narrative according to which there are hordes of administrators and public employees who – despite being honest, professional and eager to do good for the country and its citizens – remain inactive or, in any case, they would be overly cautiousbecause they are frightened by the possible personal consequences, in criminal or financial matters. The so-called “fear of signing”.

The abnormal and growing number of laws and regulations, often with unclear content; sometimes contradictory jurisprudential orientations; the inexperience of some administrators; the approximate preparation of some employees and the demotivation of those who do their duty; widespread mismanagement; would not be among the main causes of this state of affairs, and, in any case, it would be too long and complicated to remedy it.

The solution therefore devised by the legislator (of various political colours, mind you) was to sto imprison such supposed positive energies through a series of interventions that have reduced, if not even eliminated (as recently happened, with the abolition of the crime of abuse of office), the personal liability profiles of public administrators and employeesHow all this can be reconciled with the worrying levels of perceived corruption, the alarming reports of investigations and arrests, the serious waste of public resources and, in general, the widespread dissatisfaction and mistrust of citizens and businesses, remains unclear, but so it is.

One of the interventions to free us from the fear of signing was the infamous “treasury shield” introduced by emergency decree (it was during the COVID emergency) by the Conte II Government. In fact, with art. 21, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree 76 of 16 July 2020 – later converted, with amendments, with Law no. 120 of 2020 – it was established that the liability of the subjects subject to the jurisdiction of the Court of Auditors in matters of public accounting for liability actions was limited to cases in which the production of damage resulting from the conduct of the acting subject is maliciously intended by him.

This limitation of liability did not apply to damages caused by omission or inertia of the acting subject. Translated: administrators and public employees could be called to answer before the Court of Auditors for damages caused by them only in case of fraud. To put it simply, they must have done it on purpose (and, of course, it had to be proven in court that they had wanted to do it on purpose). However, guilt, even serious guilt, was excluded. In practice: even the most inexcusable negligence would not have been sufficient to be held accountable in accounting proceedings.

Gross negligence, which was excluded for actions, continued to apply instead to omissions and delays. Ultimately, it was more prudent to do something, even if it was wrong, than to do nothing, and this should have stimulated the diligence of public officials. Originally, this partial “tax shield” was only supposed to be valid for a few months, namely until July 31, 2021.

However, the final deadline was then repeatedly extended, first to 30 June 2023, by the Draghi Government; then to 30 June 2024 and, finally (for now, of course), to 31 December 2024, by the current Meloni Government. A few days ago, on 16 July 2024, with ruling no. 132, the Constitutional Court – while acknowledging that many of the doubts of unconstitutionality raised were plausible – held, for various reasons, that the “treasury shield” is legitimate. According to the Consulta, in extreme synthesis, the legislator can modulate administrative responsibility in various ways, with the only limit being the unreasonableness and arbitrariness of the choice.

A limit that, in this case, could not be considered exceeded in light of the provisional and temporary nature of the “shield” and the exceptional circumstances and needs that had inspired it, such as the relaunch of the economy weakened by the COVID emergency and the need to promptly implement the measures envisaged by the PNRR.

The Court, while hoping for a comprehensive reform of administrative liability (a reform which is already “in the pipeline”: bill C/1621, so-called Foti), and also giving indications in this direction, has stated that the limitation of the liability of the Treasury to fraud only, with the exclusion of gross negligence, could no longer be considered compliant with the Constitution if it were to be transformed from extraordinary and provisional to ordinary and definitive.

If not, there could still be a hope (or a fear, depending on the point of view, of the damaged party or of the damaging party) for the Public Administrations to obtain compensation for the damages caused by the actions culpably carried out by administrators and employees during the “treasury shield”, and is represented by the so-called “double track”.

In fact, and despite some criticism, according to the consolidated jurisprudence of the Court of Cassation and the Constitutional Court, Public Administrations can independently take civil action to obtain compensation for damages caused by their administrators and employees.

According to this authoritative jurisprudence, Treasury liability and civil liability are different and autonomous legal instruments, subject to different substantive and procedural disciplines. Therefore, it could well happen that the same individuals are called to answer for the same damages in different procedural venues, before the ordinary judge and before the accounting judge. The only limitation is that the Administrations cannot be compensated twice for the same damage.

Any sums obtained in accounting will be deducted from the sums obtained in civil proceedings (or vice versa). This is a problem that, with the tax shield, which inhibits or limits the action for tax liability, would be marginal, given that compensation for damages caused, pending the “tax shield”, by actions carried out with gross negligence could only be requested in civil proceedings. And the compensation action before the civil court can also be made in more effective and satisfactory terms than those of the judgment before the Court of Auditors.

For example, in civil proceedings, the exclusion of gross negligence will not apply, both for actions and for omissions and delays. Indeed, it could even be argued, as some authors suggest, that there is even liability for slight negligence and not only for gross negligence. And that’s not all. The Administration will be able to request compensation for damages suffered within the ten-year limitation period, and not five.

The liability for damages (except for the renunciation of the inheritance) will be transferable to the heirs of the damaging party without the limitations of the accounting jurisdiction, where the heirs are liable only in the event of illicit enrichment of their predecessor.

The burden of proof may be satisfied in all the ways provided for by the Code of Civil Procedure, and it will also be possible to avail oneself of the presumptions specific to contractual liability, in which the fault of the debtor (i.e. of the damaging party) can be presumed. The compensation may be complete, without any reductions deriving from the exercise of the reductive power or the abbreviated judgment before the accounting judge.

The liability of the members of the collegiate bodies will be excluded only for those of them who have formalized their dissent from the decision, contrary to what happens in the accounting office where it is sufficient not to vote in favor to not be responsible for the harmful consequences of the decision.

The unchallengeability on the merits of discretionary choices and the irresponsibility of political bodies in good faith cannot be opposed before the civil court. Ultimately, the compensation issue is far from over. It only remains to be seen whether the administrators in office will be able to act, in due protection of public coffers, for compensation for damages even at the cost of going against their predecessors or against the employees or former employees of the institution.

*Administrative lawyer and PhD in public economic law. www.marcopalieri.it