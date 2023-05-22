Early June is a “deadline” for the federal government to raise the debt ceiling or bills will go unpaid if Congress fails to reach an agreement before the US runs out of money, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned May 21 in an interview nbc news.

“I indicated in my last letter to Congress that we expect that we will not be able to pay all bills at the beginning of June and possibly as early as June 1st. And I will continue to brief Congress, but I certainly have not changed my assessment. So I think this is (June 15. – Ed.) the deadline, ”she said.

However, whether the country will be able to hold out until June 15, when additional tax payments are made, before the US defaults on its debts, Yellen does not believe and calls the probability “pretty small.”

“There is always uncertainty about tax receipts and expenditures, so it’s hard to be absolutely sure about this, but in my estimation, the chances of surviving until June 15 and still being able to pay all our bills are pretty low,” admitted the head of the US Treasury.

Yellen again pointed out that some of the country’s bills will remain unpaid if the national debt ceiling is not raised.

“We take the debt ceiling seriously as a limitation on our ability to pay bills that are due. And I guess if the debt ceiling is not raised, then you will have to make difficult choices about which bills will remain unpaid, ”the minister concluded.

On May 21, at a press conference following the G7 summit in Hiroshima, US President Joe Biden said that he could not guarantee the possibility of avoiding a default in the country. In his opinion, the republican opposition can allegedly provoke a crisis.

Yellen announced her readiness to default earlier this month. She reported that the United States could default as early as June 1 if lawmakers do not increase the amount that Washington can borrow to pay off debts.

Yellen noted that if this does not happen, a default on the national debt will cause a recession in the economy, and the stock market could collapse. In addition, the unemployment rate will rise.

At the same time, on May 16, following a round of talks between the head of state and congressional leaders in the Oval Office at the White House, it was reported that the American president is optimistic about the prospects for resolving the problem around the national debt, recognizing that “there is still a lot of work to be done.”

In April, the International Monetary Fund predicted that in 2024 the level of the US public debt will rise to 125.8% of GDP, in 2025 to 129.1% of GDP. By 2028, it can reach 136.2% of GDP. At the moment, the national debt of the United States is $31.4 trillion.