US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Thursday that pushing the country’s debt talks to the limit “could cause significant economic costs” after former President Donald Trump urged Republicans to adopt a tough strategy on the subject.

Prolonged uncertainty in negotiations to raise the debt ceiling could lead to an unprecedented ‘default’ in the United States, which would produce an “economic and financial catastrophe” with global consequences, Yellen said on the sidelines of a G7 ministerial meeting in Japan.

Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Republicans to refuse to raise the US debt limit, which would trigger a debt ‘default’ if President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party does not agree to cut spending.

If Congress doesn’t increase borrowing capacity, the United States could face a default scenario next month.