SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, said this Monday that the government had a good revenue performance in January, but the projection for 2023 is for a significant deficit and a positive primary result at the beginning of the year is just “start of work”.

Speaking at a press conference after the National Treasury reported a larger-than-expected primary surplus of 78.326 billion reais from the central government in January, Ceron said that fiscal compensation measures are important for the recovery of public accounts.

(Reporting by Fabrício de Castro)