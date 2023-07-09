US-China relations, after a series of talks between top officials from both countries, are now on a “more solid footing.” This was stated on July 9 by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a press conference following her visit to China, which was broadcast live on the website of the US Treasury.

“Overall, I think my bilateral meetings, which lasted a total of about 10 hours over two days, were a step forward in our efforts to strengthen US-China relations,” she said, adding that bilateral relations are now out of the question. “on a firmer footing.”

Yellen added that the authorities of both countries are serious about bilateral relations, even in the event of serious disagreements between the authorities of the states.

“Both countries have an obligation to manage this relationship responsibly: to find a way to live together and achieve global prosperity together,” the head of the US Department stressed the importance of high-level bilateral contacts.

She recalled that the purpose of her visit was to establish and deepen ties with her Chinese counterparts, reduce the risk of misunderstanding and develop cooperation on climate change and debt relief.

“No visit will solve our problems overnight. But I expect this trip will help build a sustainable and productive channel of communication with China’s new economic team,” Yellen said, confirming that Washington does not seek to completely disengage from the Chinese economy, as it is “disastrous for both countries and destabilizing for the entire world.” “.

The minister noted the desire of the American authorities to see an “open, free and fair economy.”

US Treasury Secretary Yellen arrived in Beijing on July 6. Her visit will last from July 6 to 9, during which she will meet with high-ranking Chinese officials. The meeting between the US minister and Chinese President Xi Jinping is not scheduled.

Bloomberg, citing the US agency, reported that Yellen held five-hour talks with Vice Premier of the State Council of China He Lifeng in Beijing, which was the first in-depth exchange of views between the countries’ leading economic politicians.

On July 8, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China He Lifen expressed concern at the meeting with Yellen about the existing US sanctions, noting that “generalization of national security” is not conducive to normal trade and economic ties.

Earlier, on July 3, Yellen met with Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng. During the meeting, the head of the department noted the importance of the joint work of the two largest economies to solve global problems.

Prior to this, in April, the US Treasury noted the desire for “healthy economic relations with China” for mutually beneficial growth and support in resolving pressing issues.

On June 23, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby spoke of hopes to maintain channels of communication with China, despite Beijing’s criticism of Washington’s leadership. He also noted that there are signs from China that the state wants to maintain contacts with the United States.

On June 18, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited China. His visit against the backdrop of “cold bilateral ties” was the first as head of the US State Department. In particular, tensions between the countries arose over the issue of Taiwan independence, disagreements in the field of technology and trade, and also because of the downing of a balloon over American territory.