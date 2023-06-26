“Tax expenditure is identical to the budget, but favors large economic groups”, says Rogério Ceron

The secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, 42 years old, said that the economic team is working to “fight” tax expenses. In a critical tone, the economist declared that “tax expenditure is identical to budgetary expenditure, but favors large economic groups or very high-income individuals”.

Ceron stated that the Lula government is “putting light” About the subject. “The government’s focus is to combat tax spending. Inadequate, inefficient spending that does not generate results for society or an excessive privilege for a layer that does not need it”stated in interview with Power360.

Watch the interview (6min40s):

The subsidy for the cost of companies is among the tax exemptions included in this situation. According to Ceron, when taxing ICMS tax incentives (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services), the Union must ensure BRL 70 billion in collection.

The secretary mentioned that the amounts are “computed as if taxes had been paid to reduce the base [de cálculo] CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) and IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax)”.

On April 26th, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) imposed conditions for the tax exemption of ICMS tax incentives. Another point criticized by the secretary concerns companies that export and take advantage of loopholes in the legislation to pay less taxes.

In 2021 alone, tax benefits granted to large companies totaled R$ 215 billion. “Does it make sense that some economic groups need a subsidy?”he questioned.

“Isn’t it better, instead of having to cut social spending, to stop increasing the value of Bolsa Família for children in order to guarantee that they have access to food, to take a benefit from a large economic group?”declared the secretary.

Rogério Ceron, however, said there was “some economic groups that have a generation capacity and that need subsidy”.

transfer price

Rogério Ceron stated that the government works to circumvent the “triangulation in tax havens” from the taxation of these companies with business abroad, which can ensure up to BRL 30 billion. On May 10, the Senate approved the MP (provisional measure) 1,152/2022which changes taxation rules for these companies.

“A company exports to the tax haven at an underpriced price and from there makes a triangulation to the actual destination with a correct margin. This is to prevent her balance sheet from showing a profit here and her having to contribute a portion of that result to Brazilian society. It hits big groups.”exemplified.

Here are other points from the interview:

Carf

“Carf reform [Conselho Administrativo de Recursos Fiscais] had a forecast to help increase the collection. In the 2nd semester, you may be able to give some reinforcement. […] It could reach R$ 50 billion, but with this lack of definition, it did not materialize. If this is resolved in July, we may have something around R$20 billion”.

Deficit of public accounts

“Our goal for this year is to reach a deficit of 1% of GDP. That was the goal that the minister Fernando Haddad asked us since the beginning of the year. I believe it is possible to go even below that”.

car program

“We were able to carry out the program and increase the expected collection for the year, the net collection deducted from this incentive. From a fiscal point of view, we took another step forward”.

Exports to Argentina

“It is an important commercial and strategic partner for Brazil. […] The discussion is on how to build a line that allows for a little more security. Because they are going through an economic crisis, a foreign exchange crisis”.

Venezuela’s debt to Brazil

“Something around US$ 1 billion dollars, to be checked. It is not a direct debt with the National Treasury, but with guarantee funds that were set up to support exports. There is no monitoring by us or any type of action by the Treasury for any operation”.

The information in this post was previously published by Drive, with exclusivity. The newsletter is produced for subscribers by the team of journalists at Power360. Learn more about Drive here and find out how to receive all the main information about power and politics in advance.