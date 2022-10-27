COLPISA Thursday, 27 October 2022, 17:18



The Secretary of State for the Treasury, Jesús Gascón, is confident that the growth in income that has been recorded in recent years “will be maintained and consolidated” and, in no case does he believe that there will be a “collapse” in collections as happened in The financial crisis. “At most there will be a small oscillation, but there will not be a crash,” he said this Thursday at the XXXII Annual Congress of the Association of State Treasury Inspectors (IHE), which is being held in Granada.

Tax collection is growing above 18%, according to data through August. The Ministry of Finance communicated to Brussels after the presentation of the Budget project for 2023 that calculates a ‘cushion’ of between 15,000 and 20,400 million of higher income between this year and the next. Part of that confidence in maintaining revenue despite the fact that Spain is heading for a technical recession in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 is that almost a third of revenue growth is not linked to economic growth or inflation, but that it would be produced by the emergence of the submerged economy and the fight against tax fraud. “We don’t have data, but we think that this phenomenon is taking place,” stressed Gascón.

“The question is what part of that growth is structural or conjunctural, if we are going to have it forever or what is going to happen,” said Gascón, although he clarified that he does not believe “that the same thing happens as in the financial crisis,” when the The puncture of the ‘real estate bubble’ caused a collapse of 41,000 million in two years in tax collection. “What happened then is not going to happen to us,” said the Secretary of State and president of the Tax Agency.

A quarter of the rise in collection between January and August is due to the impact of inflation. Gascón recalled the measures promoted by the Government to deal with the escalation in prices and the energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine, noting that the Government plans to approve a new royal decree on anti-crisis measures in a few weeks, which will extend some of those already in force, among which some taxes will be included.

In addition, he explained that the Executive plans to approve the new tax on large fortunes as an amendment to the bill that Congress is processing to tax extraordinary income to large energy companies and financial entities. The Government expects its approval and entry into force in 2022 and will extend until 2023, with a collection that will impact the years 2023 and 2024. These amendments would also include the limitation of deductions in the Corporation Tax for large multinationals, which will cut to 50% the possibility of offsetting losses of subsidiaries in consolidated groups.