According to the data presented by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), from January to March, there was an increase in the Income Tax (ISR)a situation highlighted as salvation of the collection of the tax authority.

The tax revenues linked to ISR and the Annual statement of legal persons, registered a figure of 40 thousand 741 million pesos, 6.9 percent true with respect to the first quarter of 2021, exceeding what was established by Congress.

The public finance report for the first quarter of 2022 highlights that the ISR collection totaled 702 thousand 315 million pesosbeing located above the programmed for the period in 63 thousand 652 million pesos and higher than what was registered during the first quarter of last year by 13.5 percent in real terms.

It is pointed out that the collection of income tax, mostly from large taxpayers, has been one of the most important elements of the SAT to capture income, since it has implemented a more efficient way to collect said tax focused on financial restructuring operations.

SAT: Taxpayers owe 1.5 billion pesos

According to the January-March report of the Public Finance of the Ministry of Finance and Public Creditpointed out that tax debts from taxpayers exceeded trillion 521 billion pesos for March 31, this represents a record figure for the first quarter period of the year.

According to the information presented in the study, it indicates that the unit highlights the reactivation of cases 500 billion pesos of pending charges from December 2020 to date, which justifies the increase, said the tax authority.

Of the total debts to the treasury, 63.5%, that is 966 thousand 216 million pesoscannot be charged, because they are controversial, so only 555 billion pesos may currently be subject to collection by the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Given this figure, the tax authority estimates that only 75%, that is, 415 billion pesosare considered as feasible collections, while the remaining 25%, 124 thousand 534 million pesos, are considered to have a low probability of collection.

Within the Tax and Management report, the SAT indicated that the increase in tax credits generated a result of the reactivation of credits for 417 thousand 937 million pesosfrom December 2020 to March 2022. Likewise, the agency indicated that these credits would have been irregularly canceled in past administrations.