The only State to have managed to adhere to the former State Recovery Regime (RRF) in 2017, Rio de Janeiro had its plan rejected by the National Treasury to integrate into the New RRF. According to the agency, the government of Rio de Janeiro has not shown the ability to settle its accounts until 2030. Among the series of inconsistencies pointed out by the Treasury, the financial engineering presented would not have a safety margin to absorb “minimal variations” in macroeconomic variables and would depend too much greater oversight of oil companies – with no apparent justification.

“It is worth noting that there is no gradual improvement in the primary result throughout the Regime, and the effort made to balance the State is mostly carried out in 2030, the last year of validity of the Regime, which increases the uncertainties that it will be, This fact, implemented, as well as, as already highlighted, prevents fiscal consolidation from occurring progressively and gradually over the duration of the RRF, as it does not allow course corrections with a view to making the recovery of the State effective”, highlighted the Treasury opinion that disapproves of the plan presented by Rio de Janeiro.

The document also shows that to achieve a sufficient Adjusted Primary Result in 2030, the State of Rio de Janeiro foresees an 83% cut in investments, to only 1.2% of Net Current Revenue (RCL). The Treasury points out that these expenses would fall to a volume lower than that carried out in 2018 and 2019 (1.8% and 1.6% of the RCL, respectively), which the Rio de Janeiro government itself has already considered “critically low”.

“In other words, the drastic reduction of its investment expenses occurs in a way to guarantee, in a fragile and punctual way, an adjusted primary surplus superior to the service of its debt. Thus, fiscal performance is considered to be inconsistent and precarious”, criticizes the Treasury.

The document mentions that the state government’s plan foresees a 45.2% increase in current expenses and a 36.9% increase in revenues over nine years. The agency also complains that Rio de Janeiro did not follow the recommendation to “reconsider” the policy of nominal salary increases throughout the term of the recovery plan without there being any income to pay for this increase in expenses.

“This, however, has not been reconsidered and, therefore, current expenses grow more than current revenues throughout a Fiscal Recovery Plan”, states the opinion. “In addition, the State, which is in financial recovery and seeking federal support, plans to increase its expenses with active personnel by 17.1% in 2022 and another 8.9% in 2023, as a result of granting retroactive readjustments for all careers in civil service, in addition to predicting readjustments pari passu with inflation from 2024 onwards – that is, nominal salary increases carried out annually”, details the document.

The Treasury warns that Rio’s adhesion to the new RFF would allow the State to suspend and reschedule debts with the Union in the amount of more than R$52.5 billion. The agency recalls that, under the old RRF, the Rio de Janeiro government has already had a suspension of payments of around R$ 92 billion. “It is, therefore, essential that this voluminous expenditure is effective in balancing the State’s finances and, for that, the Plan needs to be sustainable and credible”, emphasizes the agency.

On May 25, 2021, the Rio de Janeiro government requested membership of the New RRF, which was approved by the Treasury on June 2. Rio presented its recovery plan only on December 29 of last year and, with the Treasury’s disapproval, the document should not even be forwarded to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

Also on December 29, Rio Grande do Sul submitted its application to join the new RRF, which is still being analyzed by the Treasury. The agency, on the other hand, denied Amapá’s request made on August 20 of last year, because the state did not meet one of the regime’s requirements. To access the RRF, state governments must have current expenses greater than 95% of the Net Current Revenue (RCL) or personnel expenses that exceed 60% of the NCR.

So far, the only state that has completed the process of joining the new RRF was Goiás, which requested entry on September 1st and had the request granted by the Treasury on the 20th of the same month. The recovery plan was delivered by the Goiás government on November 30 and President Jair Bolsonaro approved the document on Christmas Eve, December 24.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

