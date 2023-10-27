Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/27/2023 – 20:57

With an eye on the 2024 revenue, the Ministry of Finance published this Friday, the 27th, an ordinance to regulate general points of sports betting and open a prior registration for companies in the sector – called bets.

The objective is to begin to quantify the market’s real interest and advance the systems that will monitor operations and tax collection. O Estadão found that at least three companies have already sent the document.

Parliamentarians calculate that the revenue potential of the bill, which now includes online casinos and still depends on approval in the Senate, could range from R$12 billion to R$18 billion in a fully regulated market.

For 2024, considering only sports betting, the figure predicted in the Budget is modest: R$728 million, as it will be the first year of regulation. But the expectation is that this amount will grow exponentially. Sources from the economic team estimate that just the inclusion of online games could increase this number by 60%.

To meet the target of zero deficit in public accounts next year, which is viewed with skepticism by the market, the Ministry of Finance needs to guarantee R$168 billion in extra revenue next year. Hence the rush: the sooner the betting market is regulated, and the systems begin to monitor, the greater the revenue potential.

General rules

The ordinance brought about the regulation of more general points, for which there is already consensus within Congress. More critical topics – such as percentage of tax rates, method of collecting tax, division of revenue and grant value – are still being negotiated with the rapporteur, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA). The opinion is expected to be released on November 7th.

The text signed by Minister Fernando Haddad determines, for example, that the betting company can only operate in the country if it is accredited with the government and has its headquarters in Brazil.

Bet will also have to prove the legal origin of its resources and will not be able to have professional athletes, members of the technical committee, referees or managers of Brazilian sports teams in its corporate structure.

Within the scope of responsible gambling, the text determines that only people over eighteen years of age will be able to bet. And it obliges the operator to promote awareness actions about compulsive gambling disorder.

The ordinance also obliges the company to provide a call center service based in the country, with 24-hour operation, to receive complaints and answer questions from bettors. Sources from the economic team estimate that this obligation could generate around 10 thousand jobs.