Unionists met with Haddad during the afternoon; they ask for adjustment in hiring category

Employees of the National Treasury and of the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union) held a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Finance this Thursday (12.Sep.2024). The category has been carrying out a series of strikes lasting 24 hours, demanding a salary adjustment and a change in the criteria for entering the technical area.

The protest was held while representatives of the Unacon Union (National Union of Federal Auditors and Finance and Control Technicians) met with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

The idea was to get support from the organization and then seek dialogue with the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services.

The event in front of the Farm was attended by employees who wore standardized black shirts. They raised flags and carried banners. A popcorn and ice cream cart was hired to distribute food to passers-by.

See images of the place: