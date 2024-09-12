Unionists met with Haddad during the afternoon; they ask for adjustment in hiring category
Employees of the National Treasury and of the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union) held a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Finance this Thursday (12.Sep.2024). The category has been carrying out a series of strikes lasting 24 hours, demanding a salary adjustment and a change in the criteria for entering the technical area.
The protest was held while representatives of the Unacon Union (National Union of Federal Auditors and Finance and Control Technicians) met with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.
The idea was to get support from the organization and then seek dialogue with the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services.
The event in front of the Farm was attended by employees who wore standardized black shirts. They raised flags and carried banners. A popcorn and ice cream cart was hired to distribute food to passers-by.
See images of the place:
WHAT EMPLOYEES WANT
Unacon Sindical states that the mobilization is “at maximum level” since July 31, 2024, when the group rejected a proposal from the Ministry of Management and Innovation.
A salary adjustment in the range of 11% to 23% in two installments is among the measures put on the table by the government. According to the union, what contributed to the lack of an agreement was the resistance of the Management to negotiate a change in the requirements for the entry of federal finance and control technicians.
Currently, it is necessary to have a high school diploma. The category believes that the tasks are highly complex. Therefore, it requests that the requirement for new members be a higher education degree.
Among the impacts caused by the strike are:
At CGU:
- delays in processes;
- delay in progress of 7 leniency agreements;
- harm to the analysis of fraud and irregularity alerts in public tenders and contracts.
At the National Treasury:
- delay in delivering information on the 2025 Budget project;
- harm to the monitoring of fiscal rules and the calculation of the central government’s primary result;
- delay in adjusting the financial schedules of the agencies, including those related to amendments;
- delay in bond issuances and redemptions;
- cancellations of meetings with entities of the Federation and the Central Bank, in addition to delays in passing on information to the monetary authority.
