The State and the Generalitat will jointly manage the collection of the registration tax in Catalonia as a rehearsal for the following major objective, the management by the Autonomous Administration of the IRPF campaign corresponding 2026 spring … To the exercise of 2025, one of the key pieces of the new singular financing model or agreed concert between ERC, the PSC and the PSOE for the investiture of Salvador Illa.

The registration is a lower tax -136 million euros and 169,000 taxpayers in the last campaign- that will now be collected jointly, so that both the Tax Agency State as the Catalan “will work in a network” and check if this formula can be extended to other taxes. It could be a formula, although without specifying, that also reached the collection of the IRPF of the exercise of 2025, which the Catalan administration should assume.

“It is a minor tax, which could have been transferred to Catalonia without problems, but we have preferred this formula,” explained the Catalan Minister of Economy, Romero alíciaat the end of the Mixed Commission of Economic Affairs between State and Generalitat held today in Barcelona, ​​and which culminates the bilateral series with which this week a new series of transfer to the Generalitat has been completed.

Both Romero and the Secretary of State for Finance, Jesús Gascón, have specified that it is a “shared management, network test”, which will allow citizens to present the statement before the two administrations, while the State Agency It will give access to the Catalan to its platform, sharing “information, computer applications and procedures.” Subsequently, it will be seen if that test “can be extended to other taxes.” The agreement, which will have to sign the two agencies to develop this shared management model, provides four phases: designation of ATC officials and their training; Preparatory actions phase; Computer development, and shared implementation.

In addition to the announcement of the “essay” in the registration tax, the Mixed Commission has confirmed the greatest involvement of the Catalan Tax Agency already in the next IRPF campaign, and the agreements reached in the bilateral transfer of this week have begun to be completed. Thus, the formalities which will culminate in the Assumption by the State of 17,104 million euros of the Generalitat’s debt with the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (Fla), as announced on Monday and was completed in the Tax and Financial Policy Council on Wednesday.

In the same mixed commission it has also begun to work in the formula that must allow the financing of the increase in the template of the Mossos d’Esquadra up to 25,000 agents in 2030, as well as its specific calendar. As for Rodalies, the transfer to the Generalitat of 25.6 million euros has been agreed to cover Renfe’s pending debt as a rhodalies of Rodalies of the 2024 exercise.

In addition, the working group that will analyze the creation of the Investment consortium Government-Generalitat announced Monday in the Bilateral Commission, which must finish its works at the end of 2025. An annual contribution of the State has been set to the Generalitat of 2.1 million euros to cover the cost associated with the management of the scholarships, amount that will be updated based on the CPI.