BRASILIA (Reuters) – The National Treasury is open to discussing the de-indexation of budget expenditures, Secretary Paulo Valle said on Thursday, adding that he could not address the issue in detail on the eve of the second round, because of the electoral closed season. .

“Since the Plano Real, there has been this battle to discuss deindexation; we are open to this discussion, let’s just avoid discussing it in more detail today”, said Valle in a press interview.

He stated that Minister Paulo Guedes himself is in favor of ending the “culture of indexation” and said that the suspension of salary readjustments for civil servants was an example of de-indexing.

This week, Guedes denied that the government will propose a de-indexation of pensions and the minimum wage in order to make possible increases below inflation, after a study to that effect attributed to the ministry was reported in the press, generating criticism of Bolsonaro in the electoral campaign.

Valle said that the 2023 Budget will have to be re-discussed based on the priorities identified by the president-elect, since the bill sent to Congress, which foresees a primary deficit of 63 billion reais for the year, was based on in the current “framework”.

The text did not include space for maintaining the additional payment of 200 reais in Auxílio Brasil, as promised by President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the electoral campaign. Nor does it provide for real readjustments for servers, retirees and the minimum wage signaled by Minister Paulo Guedes in recent days.

“Now after the election, I think it will have to be discussed with the president-elect what the priorities are”, said Valle.

He also stated that the Treasury forecasts that the gross debt will close the year at 76.2% of GDP, a drop of 4.1 percentage points over December 2021. The figure incorporates the transfer of 45 billion reais that BNDES pledged to make to the Treasury until next month as payment of liabilities.

(By Isabel Versiani; edited by Bernardo Caram)