According to information provided by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), during the first quarter of the year, the spending on tourism recorded a real increase of 91.1 percentcompared to the same period last year.

According to figures from the Treasury, from January to March, the expenditure recorded by the Secretary of Tourismregistered a scope of 22 thousand 115 million pesos, those 11 thousand 326 million more than 10 thousand 788 million pesos spent during the same period of 2021.

In the budget for this year, Tourism obtained the largest budget increase, where the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), responsible for the construction of mayan trainconcentrated 95.8 percent of the total expenditure requested for the dependency.

On the other hand, during the first three months, another of the federal agencies that registered a large increase was the Secretary of Welfare, where the expenditure executed amounts to 133 thousand 211 million pesos.

The agency in charge of distributing pensions and welfare programs reported an amount spent 46.9 percent higher in real terms, compared to the 84 thousand 548 million pesos spent during the first quarter of 2021

“Despite the decrease registered with respect to the program, public spending remained focused on strengthening programs that directly affect the well-being of the population,” highlighted the Ministry of Finance.

The public finance report for the third quarter states that programmable spending shows an advance of 25.5 percent with respect to the annual budget, and was located at 1 billion 335 thousand 985 million pesossaid amount is less than the program in 6 thousand 606 million pesos and 2.2 percent less compared to the first quarter of 2021.

