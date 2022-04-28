Government spoke of a 5% increase for civil servants, but the proposal did not please

The National Treasury has not yet received a “official return” of the government on the salary readjustment of the civil servants. The Executive proposed a readjustment of 5%, but the proposal did not please the civil servants.

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, said this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) that the area carried out fiscal and budgetary analyzes of “several proposals, including the 5% one”. However, it did not receive the final decision from the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We subsidized the Civil House and the president with information, but we have no official return”, said Valle. He was asked about the matter by journalists during the presentation of the March primary result.

The 5% readjustment of the civil service was aired by the federal government on April 13, after several civil service careers protested against President Bolsonaro’s decision to give a raise to federal police.

The proposal, however, did not please. Civil servants demand the recomposition of inflation accumulated in the Bolsonaro government and federal police officers ask the president to fulfill his promise to restructure this career.

Faced with dissatisfaction, the government made new assessments of the readjustment. Valle cited a meeting attended by the president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, at Palácio do Planalto, in the week in which the 5% readjustment came to light. He then said that after that there was no “no official communication”.

The Secretary of the National Treasury said that the ideal would be for the government to reach a definition on the matter. “until the end of May, to allow time for the process”.

The Fiscal Responsibility Law prohibits the government from giving readjustments in the last 6 months of the mandate. Therefore, the increase in the civil service would have to come into effect by the beginning of July. For this, the government needs to edit a provisional measure granting the readjustment and pass a bill adjusting the Budget.

The 5% readjustment would cost BRL 6.3 billion in 2022, if it started in July. The government, however, only set aside R$ 1.7 billion from the Budget for granting salary increases. Therefore, it would have to cut other expenses to pay the readjustment.