09/09/2023 – 16:46

The Ministry of Finance extended the deadline for registration of creditors interested in participating in Desenrola until next Tuesday, the 12th. “Until that date, the Platform service will be available so that all companies that have debts to receive – such as banks, retailers, water and sanitation companies, electricity distributors can join the program and, subsequently, identify their debts and update their values”, stated the Treasury in a note released this Saturday, 9th, when the deadline would initially end.

Also according to the folder, creditors will have until that date to complete the qualification on Desenrola, which can be carried out on the Creditor Portal.

The creditors’ registration phase began on the 28th and it is important for the government to start the third phase of Desenrola, which will renegotiate debts of people who earn up to two minimum wages or who are registered in the Single Registry, with a guarantee from the National Treasury. .

The Ministry of Finance is working with the expectation that renegotiation will begin by the target audience in September. All phases of Desenrola end on December 31st.

In this stage of Desenrola, the list of creditors is broader, including retailers and public service companies, in addition to the banks that are already participating in phase 2. Operations in phase 3 will be guaranteed with the amount of R$8 billion from the Guarantee Fund of Operations (FGO).