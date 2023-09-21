From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/21/2023 – 12:18

The National Treasury and B3 announced, this Thursday, the 21st, an initiative through Educa+, to draw up to R$500,000 in prizes. Launched in August, the title allows families to create a reserve to pay for their children’s studies in the future.

Three draws are scheduled in the coming months: October 11th (Children’s Day Eve), November 18th and December 23rd (Christmas Eve). Individual prizes vary between R$5,000, R$15,000 and R$50,000, totaling R$500,000 in prizes. (See calendar below).

The Educa+ Treasury has already raised almost R$50 million, with the participation of 13,400 investors. The numbers demonstrate the beginning of a journey of evolution and learning for individual investors through public securities that have specific objectives, such as retirement (Income+) and education (Educa+).

How to participate in the Educa+ draw

The draws are available to all investors residing in Brazil who have an account with a brokerage. To participate in the 1st draw, investors must make their applications at the Treasury Educa+ between September 20th and October 6th, 2023. In addition, it is necessary access the Treasury website to sign up for the giveaway and get campaign details and rules.

The main objective of the initiative is to attract new investors to Tesouro Direto and support the Educa+ program, which aims to enhance the education of children and young people. Therefore, the prize will be awarded to the child or teenager nominated by the investor during the registration process, linked to the investment made.

On the website, investors will also find information about the draw dates, prize values ​​and how to nominate beneficiaries. This way, they can closely monitor the development of the campaign and its results.

To find out more about Educa+, visit the Treasury Direct website.