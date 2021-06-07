David Marjaliza, one of the indicted businessmen in Púnica, upon arrival at the National Court, in a file image. © CARLOS ROSILLO

The advances of Punic case have made it possible to document how the plot perpetrated an alleged 10 million euro fixation with the construction of sports, commercial and leisure facilities in Valdemoro (Madrid), the epicenter of the alleged corruption network that nested for more than a decade in the Community of Madrid of the hand of Francisco Granados, ex general secretary of the autonomic PP. The General Intervention of the State Administration (IGAE) has prepared a new report, dated April 5 and to which EL PAÍS had access, where it details that the City Council of that town gave a plot of 17,000 square meters to a company of the constructor David Marjaliza to build a complex of 15 million euros. But the work barely had a real cost of five million.

This recent analysis of the IGAE, a body dependent on the Treasury, which concludes that “the work was not carried out in the amount provided for in the concession contract”, is already on the table of Manuel García-Castellón, investigating judge of the National Court, which maintains two lines of investigation open in Púnica – baptized as Pieces number 4 and 5 – on all the urban irregularities that have been detected in the municipalities of Valdemoro, Torrejón de Velasco and Serranillos del Valle, among others.

On May 18, the anti-corruption prosecutors in the case, María Teresa Gálvez and Carmen García, requested that the State Intervention report be incorporated into the investigation. With this document as a basis, which includes municipal reports and the final certificate of work, the public ministry describes the maneuver devised to drain the local coffers. The Valdemoro City Council awarded the project in 2011 to the Open Sport Life Center company, which had to build facilities at a cost of 11 million (which rose to 15.5 million when including VAT and other expenses). And, in return, it could exploit the area for 75 years paying only an annual fee of 1,770 euros. The company then subcontracted the works with Constructora San José for a project of only 5.8 million.

Extract from the economic feasibility study where the cost that the work should have was reflected, according to the IGAE report.

For the IGAE, it is very clear who was harmed: “The breach of contract by Open Sport Life Center has caused the City Council an economic loss of 9,759,305.42 euros, which results from the difference between the work that had to be carried out according to the contract (15,571 .621.49 euros) and the one actually made (5,812,316.07 euros) ”, concludes the 11-page report. According to the investigators, behind the indicated company was Marjaliza, one of the main defendants for the plot and who has been collaborating with the justice since the summer of 2015.

Final certificate of the work executed by Constructora San José, as stated in the IGAE report.

The file of this work under suspicion began when José Miguel Moreno (PP) held the post of mayor. The popular, who is accused, had held the position of mayor of Urbanism until 2003, when he assumed the baton after the departure of Granados from the City Council towards the regional government of Esperanza Aguirre. The leader of the conservative party elected him as Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

Valdemoro is the epicenter of the alleged corruption network woven by the popular in the Community of Madrid. The public ministry considers that this plot operated, at least, from 1999 until the middle of the last decade. And during all that time, among other illegalities, they undertook a “looting with few precedents” in this Madrid town, according to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. In one of his confessions, Marjaliza admitted payments of 400,000 euros in commissions to Mayor José Miguel Moreno, who was also a deputy in the regional Assembly.

“[Moreno] is my friend. We have a good relationship, “explained the builder, who explained to the National Court how he paid the cash bites during lunches and dinners, always after the awards. “I always squeezed a little [con las comisiones] to pay the minimum ”, Marjaliza pointed out in her statement, during which she went on to say:“ If you want a protected home in the Community of Madrid, you either pay or you don’t have ”.