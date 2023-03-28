Growth is 30% compared to the same period in 2022; there are more than 23.4 million people registered

the stock of Treasury Direct reached BRL 108.1 billion in February 2023. The result represents an increase of 30% compared to the same period of the previous year (BRL 83.2 billion) and a growth of 2.3%% compared to January ( BRL 105.7 billion).

The number is a record and follows the growth trajectory of the stock. A National Treasury Secretariat released the data this Tuesday (28.mar.2023).

In February, there were 331,710 new registrations in the Direct Treasury. The total number of investors reached 23.3 million, up 33.9% over the last 12 months.

The number of active investors was 2.1 million, an increase of 16.6%% in the accumulated 12 months. In February, there were 24,884 more active investors compared to January.