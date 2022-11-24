The investment stock of the Right Treasury surpassed BRL 100 billion for the 1st

amounted to R$ 101.23 billion in October. It is the 1st time that the indicator exceeds R$ 100 billion. The Ministry of Economy released a balance sheet this Thursday (24.Nov.2022). Here’s the full (414 KB).

The result represents an increase of 1.3% compared to September, when the Treasury Direct stock reached BRL 99.9 billion. Compared to October 2021, the increase was 35.8%.

Price index-linked securities accounted for the largest volume in stock, reaching 51.6%. Then come securities indexed to the basic interest rate, the Selic, with a 33% share, and fixed-rate securities, with 15.4%.

sales and redemptions

Securities sales via the Direct Treasury reached R$2.8 billion, while redemptions totaled R$2.027 billion, related to repurchases. According to the National Treasury, the group most demanded by investors was that indexed to the Selic, in which participation reached 69.3%.

“Regarding the issuance period, 12.3% of the sales in the Direct Treasury in the month corresponded to securities with maturities over 10 years. Sales of bonds with terms between 5 and 10 years represented 5.6% and those with terms between 1 and 5 years, 82.1% of the total”, says the swing.

During the period, more than 489,000 operations were carried out to sell securities to investors. According to the National Treasury, the average value of the operation in October was R$ 5,722.17.

Treasury Direct received 439,537 new investors in October, reaching the mark of 21,600,786 people investing in the program. Of this total, 2,102,313 are active.