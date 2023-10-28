Acquisition of public securities by individuals via the internet totaled R$3.199 billion in the period

Sales of public securities to individuals via the internet totaled R$3.199 billion in September, the National Treasury announced on Tuesday (24.Oct.2023). The value fell 12.6% compared to August and remained practically stable compared to September last year.

The historic monthly record for Tesouro Direto occurred in March, when sales totaled R$6.842 billion. Strong instability in the global financial market during the month of September reduced investor interest.

The securities most sought after by investors in September were those adjusted by the Selic (basic interest rate of the economy), whose share of sales reached 64.4%. Securities linked to the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) corresponded to 20.5% of the total, while pre-fixed securities, with interest rates defined at the time of issuance, totaled 10.4%.

Intended for financing retirements, Tesouro Renda+, launched at the beginning of the year, accounted for 3.9% of sales. In the 2nd month of marketing, the new Treasury Educa+ title, which aims to finance savings for higher education, attracted just 0.9% of sales.

The interest in securities linked to basic interest rates is justified by the high level of the Selic Rate. In September 2021, the BC (Central Bank) began raising the Selic. The rate, which was 2% per year, the lowest level in history, remained at 13.75% per year between September 2022 and September this year. Even with the recent drops in basic interest rates, currently at 12.75% per year, rates remain attractive.

The total Treasury Direct stock reached R$123.35 billion at the end of September, an increase of 2.5% compared to the previous month (R$94.07 billion) and 42.1% compared to September last year (R$67.89 billion). This increase occurred because sales exceeded redemptions by R$1.74 billion last month.

Investors

Regarding the number of investors, around 355 thousand new participants registered in the program last month. Thus, the total number of investors reached 25,830,465. In the last 12 months, the number of investors has increased by 22.1%. The total number of active investors (with open operations) reached 2,403,490, an increase of 15% in 12 months.

The use of Tesouro Direto by small investors can be observed by the considerable number of sales of up to R$5,000, which corresponded to 84.6% of the total 586,365 sales transactions carried out in September. Investments of up to R$1,000 alone represented 63.1%. The average value per operation reached R$5,455.25.

Investors are preferring medium-term roles. Sales of bonds with terms of 1 to 5 years represented 33.4%; and those with terms of 5 and 10 years corresponded to 49.3% of the total. Papers with a maturity of more than 10 years represented 17.3% of sales.

The complete balance sheet of Tesouro Direto is available at Transparent Treasury page.

Fund-raising

The Treasury Direct was created in January 2002 to allow individuals to purchase public securities directly from the National Treasury, via the internet, without the intermediation of financial agents.

The investor only needs to pay a semi-annual fee to B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, which has custody of the securities. More information can be obtained at Treasury Direct website.

The sale of bonds is one of the ways that the government has to raise resources to pay debts and honor commitments. In exchange, the National Treasury undertakes to return the amount with an additional fee that may vary according to the Selic rate, inflation rates, exchange rate or a rate defined in advance in the case of pre-fixed securities.

With information from Brazil Agency.