Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 21:12

The National Treasury stated this Monday, 13th, that the demand involving the first issuance of Brazilian sustainable sovereign bonds “largely exceeded” the volume issued, with the order book close to US$6 billion. As shown by the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) earlier, US$2 billion were raised, with a return rate of 6.5% per year, and a seven-year term. According to the Treasury Debt Report, the interest coupon was 6.25% per year, payment of which will be made on March 18th and September 18th of each year. The issue was carried out at a price of 98.572% of the face value.

Also according to the organization, the allocation had “significant” participation from non-resident investors, with around 75% coming from Europe and North America. Latin America, including Brazil, accounted for 25%. “The issue was mostly absorbed by long-term investors, with asset managers acquiring around 60% of the securities, and saw significant demand from ESG accounts, participants in the non-deal road show held by Brazil at the beginning of September 2023” , informed the Treasury, also highlighting that this first issue of ESG bonds attracted “significant interest from investors”, measured, for example, by the more than 240 orders at the top of the order book.

The Treasury also confirmed the data released recently by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. With the return rate practiced, of 6.5% per year, the operation’s spread closed at 181.9 basis points above the benchmark Treasury (US Treasury bond), “the lowest level in new issues in almost a decade” .

“The issuance reinforces the important role of external debt in terms of extending the term, diversifying indexes and the investor base. Additionally, it corroborates the role of external Federal Public Debt in promoting a reference for the corporate sector, which is why the National Treasury chose a 7-year benchmark, where private issues are concentrated”, highlighted the agency about the launch, which expires in March 18, 2031.

The Treasury also stated that the issuance represents “a new milestone in the management of the Federal Public Debt”, as it “reaffirms” Brazil’s commitment to sustainable policies, converging with the growing interest of non-resident investors, and with the expansion of the bond market. themes in the world.

“Following the announcement of the Brazilian Framework for Sustainable Sovereign Bonds, the National Treasury continues the execution of its strategy, committing to allocate the amount equivalent to the resources raised in actions that boost sustainability and contribute to the mitigation of climate change, to the conservation of natural resources and for social development,” said the Treasury. The allocation of resources after issuance will be divided between a range of 50% to 60% for environmental actions, and a range of 40% to 50% for social actions.

“Regarding the time frame for resource allocation, the indicative composition is that at least 75% are dedicated to financing new expenses and a maximum of 25% are dedicated to refinancing expenses already executed, or in progress”, he reinforced.

O Broadcast anticipated that the National Treasury was monitoring the external market today to possibly issue its first paper issue aimed at ESG projects (environmental, social and governance standards). Afterwards, the Ministry of Finance announced the issuance and informed that the funding is led by banks Itaú BBA, JP Morgan and Santander for bonds maturing in 2031.