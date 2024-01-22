Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/22/2024 – 7:18

The National Treasury Secretariat issued an Ordinance, published in Official Diary of the Union this Monday, the 22nd, which defines the rules for the adoption of Partial Teleworking (hybrid) of the organization's Management Program, from February 1st. According to the Estadão/Broadcast had anticipated, the new internal rule ends the current work model at the agency, according to which all work can be done remotely, and determines that employees work at least 32 hours per month in person at offices in Brasília. The measure has already been communicated internally to employees and generated dissatisfaction among the category.

The Ordinance establishes that, for employees who have a reduced working day of 4 or 6 hours, a minimum of 16 hours and 24 hours in person, respectively, will be mandatory. “Compliance with the in-person workload will be agreed between the server and the immediate supervisor, respecting the days and hours of operation of the body or units authorized to operate during special hours”, says the text. Exceptionally, according to the Ordinance, the defined monthly workload may be accumulated and fulfilled over the first three months of its validity, provided that it is previously authorized by the undersecretary.

The new rule also establishes that all employees in hybrid teleworking, while working remotely, must be available for work during periods determined by their immediate supervisor, respecting the days and hours of operation of the body or units authorized to operate during special hours; and keep the video camera open during meetings that take place remotely. Failure to comply with this determination may result in the suspension of the server from partial teleworking.

Those holding commissioned positions (CCE/FCE level 5 to 13 or equivalent) may continue to work from home. The Ordinance also says that up to 15% of employees from each sub-secretariat, through a selection process, will be able to join hybrid work, with a minimum of 32, 24 or 16 face-to-face hours, depending on the employee's working day being respectively 8, 6 or 4 hours a day, carried out over three months.

This selection process will consider the following criteria: training hours defined in tracks from the National Treasury Secretariat; time in a managerial position, weighted by managerial level; participation in strategic projects; participation in working groups, committees and fiscal councils or equivalent unpaid bodies; and exercise time in the STN. This definition of the employees included in the selection process will be carried out every six months, so that the employee can enjoy the benefit in the six months immediately following.