This Friday the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), published this Friday that during the week of October 15 to 21 motorists will have a 100 percent discount for the payment of the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) in order to help the economy of consumers.

With this, the discount is returned to all fuels, because Diesel was the only one that continued with the 100 percent fiscal stimulus, however, given the increase in fuel prices, the gasolines such as Premium and Magna received support during this week.

The tax support for the payment of the fee for the Magna gasoline (less than 91 octane) it will be of 100 percent, compared to 92.44 percent last week.

Likewise, the fuel that received the greatest discount was premium gasolinebecause it will have a 100 percent support, compared to the 76.99 percent it received last week. For his part, the Diesel maintains the discount of the total that it has since August, when gasoline lost the fiscal stimulus in its entirety.

The fiscal stimulus was set at 100 percent for all gasoline since March 12. However, the Secretary of Finance cut stimulus to Premium only on August 5, and it goes down to the Magna It happened a week later, on August 12. After two months, the agency returns full support.

On the other hand, complementary stimuli for ‘green’ and ‘red’ gasoline, they will have little support, while the Diesel will receive strong support.

The agreement, published this Friday in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) adds that the complementary incentives for gasoline sold in the country will be the following:

Magna: 0.57 pesos

Premium: 0.06 pesos

Diesel: 4.85 pesos

The complementary amounts, as well as the normal fiscal stimuluswill have a validity that will go from October 15 to 21according to the DOF publication.