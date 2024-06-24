Treasures | The wreck, considered the most valuable in the world, has been at the bottom of the sea for 316 years: Who does the untouched treasure cargo belong to?

Treasures|The San José Baldwin sank with its cargo of 200 tons of riches from the lands of the peoples conquered by Spain.

A ship was laden with gold, silver and emeralds. They were the riches of the new world, and their destination was the depleted war chest of the King of Spain.

On June 8, 1708, off present-day Colombia, the British attacked.

The flagship of the Spanish convoy, the three-masted galleon San José, was not saved even by its 64 guns. Its gunpowder stores exploded and it sank in the waves of the Caribbean Sea. Of the 600-person crew, 11 were saved.

San José is considered the world’s most valuable shipwreck, worth billions of euros. There were no less than 200 tons of treasures washed from the mines of South America with the sweat and blood of the indigenous peoples as a cargo – and still are.

Colombia Minister of Culture Juan David Correa confirmed earlier in June by El Espectador newspaper in the interviewthat recent dive photos confirms previous estimates: the wreck with its treasures has remained intact.

It would have been difficult for the treasure robbers to get to the wreck without being noticed. San José rests at a depth of 600 meters, where due to the pressure, you can only get there with the sturdy special equipment of the deep sea.

The San José reef lies at a depth of 600 meters off Colombia. The picture is from 2022.

The remains of the ship itself may be too fragile to move, but Colombia at least wants the ship’s cannons, anchors and some valuables for a San José-inspired museum-research facility in the city of Cartagena.

“We are not going to lift a huge amount of gold and silver objects,” Culture Minister Correa assured the El País newspaper last year by.

The treasure ship of the Spanish Empire is a symbol of colonialism and the exploitation of the Americas, so the government has promised part of the museum’s profits to the indigenous peoples.

A large part of the scientific community and UNESCO, the special organization of the UN that protects the world’s cultural heritage, are against the destruction of the wreck.

Colombia navy found wreck already in 2015. Now the matter has become even more topical because the president Gustavo Petro wants to see results on his own shift. He gave the order to speed up the research and lifting project. Petro’s four-year term is now halfway through.

Petro’s will is hampered by the fact that exploring the deep sea site is expensive and difficult. Experts suspect that Colombia does not have the courage or the skills to carry out the operation alone as it seems to be trying.

Colombian archaeologist Juan Guillermo Martín Rincón said earlier in June to The Economist that national pride is in danger of taking precedence over science. According to him, the government tries to present itself as self-sufficient by talking “from the decolonial of archaeology” and emphasizing the cooperation of the countries of the global south in the project.

“It does not serve science,” said Martín Rincón.

San Jose resting somewhere off the elongated Barú Peninsula near Cartagena, known for its Spanish-built, walled old town.

Colombia has not released the exact coordinates of the bald spot. It considers the matter a state secret in order to protect the wreck not only from private but also from government suitors.

Spain claims the ship and its cargo as its own because the San José sailed under the Spanish flag.

The US company Sea Search Armada, on the other hand, claims to have found San José already in 1981 and is demanding ten billion dollars from Colombia through the courts – half of the treasure’s estimated value, which, according to many experts, is probably way over the top.

Colombia claims the company is wrong and the wreck is in a different location. The company thinks that it is at least the same area, where the wreck may have spread to slightly different places.

His share require also the indigenous people of Bolivia, whose treasures were mined by the forced labor of their ancestors. San José’s gold and silver come from the fabulously prosperous mines of Potosí in present-day Bolivia.