Amateur archaeologists from Finland are convinced of the existence of a legendary treasure

A team of amateur archaeologists who spent 37 years searching for the legendary treasure have found the first evidence of its existence and are convinced of its imminent triumph. About it reports Metro.

Treasure hunters who call themselves the “Temple Dozen” have been searching for the mythical Temple of Lemminkäinen since 1987. The legend of the Lemminkäinen Temple became known to the general public in the 1980s. Its author is considered to be the mystic, yogi and tourist guide Yora Bok. According to him, the entrance to the cave temple was blocked with stones and dirt in 987 AD due to the arrival of Christianity in Finland. Allegedly, this is how the pagan priests wanted to preserve ancient relics.

Bock told Finnish historians that his family had been the custodians of the temple for many centuries, passing on information about its location from generation to generation. He said that Lemminkäinen’s underground temple with treasures is located in the Sibbosberg caves and that their total value could be equivalent to 15 billion pounds sterling (1.7 trillion rubles).

Bok’s story became a sensation. After this, the Temple Dozen began to excavate the cave system. They’ve been doing this every summer for 37 years. As the weather warms up, they pump out the water and begin to pull out stones and earth from underground tunnels.

In all these years they have not found a single hint of hidden treasure, but this June they managed to find the blade of an ax that belonged to a Viking in the caves, 14 meters down from the entrance. Archaeologists estimate the age of the ax to be about a thousand years.

Since Vikings did not live in Finland, the ax most likely came to the local pagans as a result of trade. The ax could not have ended up that deep in the cave on its own, so someone must have left it or lost it there. The Temple Dozen believes that he ended up there when the tunnels were filled with mud, when the pagans were hiding the path to the Lemminkäinen Temple.

Treasure hunters consider the found ax a sign of nearby treasure and hope to find the legendary temple this summer.

