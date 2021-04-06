Treasure reveals a 300-year-old crime

A treasure trove of coins discovered in the United States may help solve the mystery of a crime that occurred thousands of kilometers from the United States more than 300 years ago, specifically on the coast of Yemen.

The Associated Press reported that English pirates, who were among the most wanted criminals in the world, plundered a ship returning from the Arabian Peninsula to India, and then escaped with punishment after impersonating other personalities.

The incident dates back to the seventh of September 1695 AD, when a pirate ship called “Fancy” ambushed and seized a royal ship called “Gang Sawai” that was affiliated with the Indian emperor, “Aurangzeb”.

On board the looted ship were Muslims returning from the Hajj and a fortune of gold and silver worth tens of millions of dollars.

Historical accounts say that the pirate ship team tortured and killed the men on board the Indian ship and assaulted the women before fleeing to the “Bahamas”, a pirate haven at the time.

Soon the news of the crime spread. And the then English king, William III, placed a large reward for their arrest.

“It is a new history for almost complete crime,” says Jim Bailey, the discoverer of the first intact Arab currency in the United States dating back to the seventeenth century, noting that everyone at that time was looking for those pirates.

Records show that a ship called “Sea Rose”, used by pirates after they abandoned the “Fancy”, sailed along the eastern coast of the United States, and then arrived in 1696 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Until the discovery of the new coins, historians believed that the pirates sailed to Ireland in 1696. But the discovery of these stolen coins, from the deck of an Indian ship, in the British colonies in America, shows how the pirates who took different routes to escape were stranded, or that they had built up Their first way to these colonies.

The first coin, from those coins bearing Arabic writing, appeared in full in 2014 in Middletown, Rhode Island, USA.

Research has confirmed that this coin was minted in 1693 in Yemen. This immediately raised questions among historians who assert that there was no evidence that colonists in America traveled anywhere in the Middle East to trade until recent decades.

Since 2014, other researchers have discovered 15 additional Arab coins from the same era in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and North Carolina.