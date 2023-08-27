Treasure Hunt: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Treasure Hunt, a 2017 comedy film, co-written and directed by Carlo Vanzina, here at his last job as a director before his death, which took place on 8 July 2018.

Plot

Domenico Greco is a theater actor with big debts, who lives in the house of his sister-in-law Rosetta, his brother’s widow, and with a son named Antonio, who suffers from a heart condition. The only cure is an operation that costs 163,000 euros to be done in the United States. The two go to pray to San Gennaro to ask him to give them one of the precious stones present on his miter, and a voice, presumably that of the Saint, answers them: “Okay, okay”. In reality the voice belongs to an abusive parking attendant whose voice was audible through the open window. By chance, Ferdinando is also in financial difficulty next to Antonio and Rosetta, which is why he decides to join Domenico in carrying out the theft. Preparations are in full swing and, finally, the two enter the crypt, strangely open and empty, and immediately afterwards Cesare and Claudia, two Roman thieves away from home, also enter through a hole in the wall.

Disappointed by the discovery that they have been duped, they leave the church and by chance discover that all the treasure of San Gennaro has been taken to Turin for a temporary exhibition. Domenico and Ferdinando decide to leave for the north and complete the work, this time also accompanied by Gennarino, Ferdinando’s son, but during the inspection they discover that Cesare and Claudia also had the same idea. So they decide to come to an agreement and work together to achieve the goal. Meanwhile in Naples, the police chief asks a local boss for help to find out who is responsible for the attempted theft in the crypt.

Treasure Hunt: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Treasure Hunt, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vincenzo Salemme: Domenico Greco

Carlo Buccirosso: Ferdinand

Christiane FilangieriClaudia

Serena Rossi: Rosetta

Max Tortora: Caesar

Gennaro Guazzo: Gennarino, son of Ferdinando

Pippo Lorusso: the vigilante

Francesco Di Leva: O’Mastino

Benedetto Casillo: don Luigi

Mimmo Mignemi: deputy commissioner

Paco De Rosa : Inspector Parisi

Lorenza Veronica: dental hygienist

Gianni Franco: dentist

Streaming and TV

