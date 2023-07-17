He has made the industrial equipment supplier Rittal the world market leader and has also put together one of the most spectacular car collections in the country: after more than 30 years, Friedhelm Loh is now opening doors to his collection.

Loh presents his vintage cars with great attention to detail – for example in front of the replica of the Dillenburg cinema where he was a regular guest as a teenager. Image: Loh Museum

JFor decades it was something of a phantom among petrolheads: Whenever there were rumors in the car collector scene about the whereabouts of a particularly exclusive vintage car, the sale of a well-deserved racing car or the allocation to one of these new-fangled hypercars, someone whispered theirs names. Because hardly anyone in Germany is as crazy about cars as Friedhelm Loh. And no one is so wealthy that they can easily afford this passion. After all, as the founder of the Loh Group and thus as head of the industrial equipment supplier Rittal, he is usually among the top ten on the list of the richest Germans.

So it’s no wonder that, according to his own statements, a four-digit number of cars have passed through the hands of the industrial magnate from central Hesse over the years and that more than 300 hp precious items now fill his halls. So far, only a select few have seen this fleet of vehicles.