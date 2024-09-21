The municipality of Ojinaga is experiencing a war started by the betrayal of Roberto GH, alias “El 04”, against the group ‘La Línea’ led by Sergio MP, “El Menchaca”, which yesterday claimed the lives of 11 men and, in two weeks, has totaled 17 deaths in that region, which has also raised voices from cattle ranchers who denounce the attacks and extortions they suffer due to this dispute.

Following the discovery of 11 bodies, two of them decapitated, outside the municipality, the State Attorney General, César Jáuregui Moreno, confirmed that this betrayal was the trigger for the violence in the northeast of the state, although he reserved details about the events.

Unofficial sources from security corporations reported that “El Menchaca,” leader of La Línea in Ojinaga, expelled “El 04” from the group along with 10 other members and shortly after, in August of last year, the capo turned himself in to the United States authorities in Presidio, Texas.

With his capture, the leadership of the group was assumed by his brother, known as “El Menchaquita”, however, the former ally, Roberto GH, became a rival by recruiting hitmen who work for “Los Cabrera”, main operators of the Sinaloa Cartel in the state of Durango, with the intention of taking control of the Ojinaga plaza and other surrounding municipalities where La Línea also dominates.

On Sunday, September 8, a raid by “El 04” in Ojinaga, Manuel Benavides and Coyame sparked several confrontations that left six people dead and one municipal agent injured. Four victims were found in Ojinaga, two in Manuel Benavides, while the injured officer was treated in Coyame.

Although seven individuals were arrested days later during operations carried out by federal and state authorities, only four were brought to trial, since a Control Judge determined that the detention of three of them was not legal. However, they were released yesterday.

The incident also forced the cancellation of national celebrations in the municipalities of Manuel Benavides and Coyame, whose mayors considered that the security conditions were not suitable for holding these events.

Yesterday morning, the bodies of 11 people were found near the facilities of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in Ojinaga, located on Seventh Street. All of them showed signs of torture and two of them were decapitated. On the bodies there was a banner with a message signed with the initials NCDJ (New Juarez Cartel) that read:

“Here I leave you this Roberto. You see that the square was empty and you were the one who controlled it, you went to Durango to tell them and in the end you abandoned them but here I am gathering them for you. Remember that you will always be a TRAITOR here and there. Besides being a traitor, a LIAR. Don’t get yourselves mixed up people, because that’s how everyone who follows this bastard’s lead will end up… PS You sent word that they will let us fight alone. Don’t open your mouth just because you have to. Go to Durango again and have more people sent….” (sic).

In this regard, the Attorney General of the State, César Jáuregui Moreno, reiterated that these events are linked to a dispute between the current leader of La Línea and former members of the group who turned to the opposing group, the Sinaloa Cartel, to take control of criminal activities in the region.

He mentioned that it is even possible that this event is linked to the confrontation that occurred on September 16, at kilometer 46 +200 of the highway that leads from Parral to Jiménez, right between the municipalities of Coronado and Allende, between members of La Línea and Los Salgueiro.

Nine men died in the fight, several of them were burned to death, and although some versions claimed that “El Cuatro” was among the victims, the Prosecutor’s Office has only confirmed, so far, the identity of four people: José Alberto CV, 27 years old, originally from Delicias; Abelardo MB, 38 years old, originally from Parral; Francisco Sebastián ML, 22 years old, originally from Ciudad Juárez and Alfredo MM, 40 years old, originally from Guadalupe y Calvo.

This “war” also led a cattle rancher, who reserved his identity for fear of reprisals, to denounce on social media that the attacks by “El 04” and his allies are not limited to members of the rival group, but have also affected the general population.

In the publication he explains that Roberto GH, together with Socorro R., alias “El Coyo”, a man named Isael, alias “Chayelo” and another supported man “El Bizcocho”, generate violence in Coyame, Manuel Benavides, Ojinaga and Aldama, supported by the Sinaloa Cartel.

In his post, he said that in the ejidos of Benavides and El Mulato, in Ojinaga, they have been responsible for robbing humble producers’ ranches, and he even accuses them of murdering elderly women, kidnapping minors and “shooting” families.