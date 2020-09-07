Alexander Lukashenko, the dictator of Belarus, is utilizing the horrible arsenal of his energy equipment to stifle resistance to his rule. From threats and intimidation to violence and repression. However he cannot get the protest beneath management. Tens of 1000’s have simply bravely walked the streets of Minsk once more. Lukashenko clearly feels that his official safety forces are inadequate to save lots of himself and that he’s shedding his energy. There may be hardly some other clarification for the truth that it was not his police however masked civilians who kidnapped opposition chief Maria Kolesnikova. The announcement that Lukashenko is about to journey to Moscow can be a sign of the dictator’s fears. He will definitely not have tea with Putin within the Kremlin. Neighbor Lukashenko is a nuisance for the Russian President – and never only recently. The result of the upcoming encounter is sort of open. It may very well be that Lukashenko won’t come again from Moscow as a result of Putin has retired him. Or he’ll come again with Putin’s notorious Omon police unit.