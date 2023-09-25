“The traitor is a traitor because he is a coward.”

Tirso de Molina

At the beginning of the 17th century, the playwright monk Tirso de Molina wrote a phrase for the character Don Gonzalo from the play “The Mocker of Seville and Stone Guest.” The phrase gave me the synthesis of so much thought accumulated by me and, I dare to say That is, by many people.

…the traitor is a traitor because he is a coward.

Names deserve nothing but oblivion, pretexts will always tell us how men and women were and are made.

Because it didn’t happen on Saturday!, slow-building -the treason– started earlier. In that period of time built alliances nails policiesothers economic. They both tied them up, they cut off the wings of the thought bird and they could no longer be free, they happily chose not to be free.

They legislated with advanced ideas in human rights promoting equality and are now going to defend a regime that has denied the rights and advances of women. They defended and represented the Sinaloan countryside more than once under the acronym of PRI and now they march proudly with those who have defrauded the trust of the producers. They changed sides, principles, ideas. There are egos that require vitamin T to complete.

The end justifies the means… in all its splendor.

How are they going to defend the insecurity suffered by large regions of Mexico?, How are they going to justify the disappearance of public policies that strengthened society?to the working class already the most vulnerable; full time schoolsnational system of vaccination, popular insurance, children’s roomsetc.

What are they going to say about the state it is in? PEMEXof the billionaire debtof very expensive works without environmental impact studiesof the disastrous image that they have maintained of Mexico abroad, of the decrease in investment in health, tourism, transparency. Really They are going to celebrate with Morena the destruction of institutions, the attack on powers, the proposal to elect judges by universal votereally, Those who know the law believe in the project of someone who mocks the law. What are they made of?

The cowardice It’s the tip of the iceberg treasonvery short sight to encompass Sinaloa already Mexico in its reality. I clarify so that it is understood, any person can and should resign from the party in which he is a member when he feels that he no longer responds to his political idea and stops sharing his postulates. It is freedom that is exercised. My question will always be why not make politics within the party a virtue of agreements and tasks, of high-level debate and proposals for action. Could it be because that is not interesting or because the level of comfort has changed.

Go in a ball, called for action by the man-governor, do it in a political act of the candidate and virtual candidate of the movement that delays Mexico is which shows its workmanship. Sad business. And as I once wrote, “I won’t say that things are going well for them, they have already done well”…There is no reason for it.

Postscript. – In case you were wondering, I would like to congratulate Celina and Anallely who, in a close competition in Brazil, won bronze with their organiplastic project in the scientific dissemination category and also for Italy, which brought Honorable Mention. A big hug to Colegio Arreguin and to Teacher Mercy with gratitude and recognition. Have Reason to be.

Postscript 2. – Please let’s not live as if nothing happened.

[email protected]

