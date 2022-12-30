Mexico. The journalist René Franco He was admitted to the hospital after becoming unwell in his health, because he was infected with Covid-19 and on Twitter he expresses his gratitude to the people who have taken care of sending him messages and wishes for a speedy recovery.

In addition, René Franco asks people to take care of the “treacherous bug”, because he had all the vaccines and inevitably got it when he least expected it.

“To all the people who have been concerned about my state of health… THANK YOU VERY MUCH! Back home… Waters with the treacherous “shelter”! Take care of yourself and once again, thank you,” Franco wrote on Twitter.

Image

René Franco has not seen them at all well in the face of the disease and he himself mentions on Twitter that he has presented more complications than thought, but he follows the doctor’s instructions to the letter and hopes to “get out of this soon”.

“I am in the hospital for a mixture of COVID and a bacterium”, writes the presenter of television programs such as It’s night… and I’m here!

“COVID has more implications than we think. Don’t be careless, if this bug reaches you and you never know how your body will react.”

This would be the second time in less than a year that René Franco, 57, would have tested positive for the disease caused by coronavirus and on Twitter his followers ask him how many vaccinations he has had, and he answers: “everyone, take care…”; They also wish you well soon.