“It is currently stuttering a bit,” said Flick, who complained about a lack of “mental freshness”. “Point by point, such a situation comes up,” says the 55-year-old, who calls for an immediate turnaround: “A top team is characterized by the fact that if things are not going so well, you quickly get back into it We want to start with that as soon as possible “(via ).

The other opponents are 1899 Hoffenheim, Hertha BSC, Arminia Bielefeld and Eintracht Frankfurt. Most of the teams from the lower half of the table are waiting for Munich, but sometimes things were pretty close against them: Robert Lewandowski saved the team with a four-pack over the finish line against Hertha, 1. FC Köln was only narrowly beaten, Werder Bremen kidnapped a point from the Allianz Arena, Mainz just barely missed the 3-0 before Bayern catch-up and the 4-1 defeat in Sinsheim is still not forgotten.

Basically, however, the performance is above the results, because even in weaker phases, FC Bayern rarely leaves the field as a loser in the Bundesliga. Under Flick, the record champions lost only 4 out of 39 games and won 31. But many of the previous season games were exciting for the neutral observer because the opponents recognized spaces and had the courage to play them. The Munich team would prefer to dominate the game from the first to the last second – as they did for long stretches in 2020. But there is still a long way to go.