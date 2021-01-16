After two defeats in November 2019, the stormed FC Bayern to the triple. The record champions cannot repeat this success this season, but Hansi Flick and his family are in a sense facing the weeks of truth. Until the Champions League round of 16, it is important to get back on track.
He had expected the break-in of FC Bayern, his team, earlier, revealed Hansi Flick at the press conference before the Bundesliga game against SC Freiburg (Sunday, 3:30 p.m.). But then the team saved themselves “with an insane mentality” into 2021, which had two nasty surprises in store after defeating Mainz 05 (5: 2): Bayern lost at Borussia Mönchengladbach despite a 2-0 lead on Wednesday followed the end in the DFB Cup against Holstein Kiel.
“It is currently stuttering a bit,” said Flick, who complained about a lack of “mental freshness”. “Point by point, such a situation comes up,” says the 55-year-old, who calls for an immediate turnaround: “A top team is characterized by the fact that if things are not going so well, you quickly get back into it We want to start with that as soon as possible “(via Club website).
Enough has been written about the problems of the triple winner in the past few days and weeks. But Flick remains true to his line, says that you can “stand deeper and still make mistakes”. More essential are characteristics such as willingness to run, compactness and aggressiveness: “It has to do with whether you take on the path of the opponent. If you do not go along, it happens. […] It will be crucial that we get more pressure on the ball. […] Now it’s about everyone who’s on the pitch showing 100 percent their performance and the willingness to get back on track. “
At first glance, a relaxed build-up program can be expected until the first leg of the first leg in the Champions League against Lazio Rome, but appearances are deceptive: Thanks to good results, Freiburg has worked its way up to eighth place in the table and is also disciplined, compact, aggressive and brave on the ball, FC Augsburg meanwhile dares to play stronger under Heiko Herrlich to play forward. The English week is rounded off with the away game at Schalke – and with renewed courage, Royal Blue could also pose problems for Bayern.
The other opponents are 1899 Hoffenheim, Hertha BSC, Arminia Bielefeld and Eintracht Frankfurt. Most of the teams from the lower half of the table are waiting for Munich, but sometimes things were pretty close against them: Robert Lewandowski saved the team with a four-pack over the finish line against Hertha, 1. FC Köln was only narrowly beaten, Werder Bremen kidnapped a point from the Allianz Arena, Mainz just barely missed the 3-0 before Bayern catch-up and the 4-1 defeat in Sinsheim is still not forgotten.
The route given by Flick is correct: it is important to get back on the road to success. This works on the one hand through results, on the other hand through good performance. If the defense succeeds in being more stable again, in spraying more creativity in the midfield and in gaining better scoring chances for the attack and using them, self-confidence and security automatically return. A clear game would certainly help again – Manuel Neuer has been waiting for that since the fifth match day.
Basically, however, the performance is above the results, because even in weaker phases, FC Bayern rarely leaves the field as a loser in the Bundesliga. Under Flick, the record champions lost only 4 out of 39 games and won 31. But many of the previous season games were exciting for the neutral observer because the opponents recognized spaces and had the courage to play them. The Munich team would prefer to dominate the game from the first to the last second – as they did for long stretches in 2020. But there is still a long way to go.
