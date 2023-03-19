Mark DeRosa, who in his days as a player wore the uniform of the Leones del Caracas in the Venezuelan league, beat Omar López and got a place in the semifinal of the tournament where he will face Cuba this Sunday. For Venezuela, in addition to the defeat, the bad news of the blow suffered by the Houston Astros player, José Altuve, in his right hand was known.

Trea Turner achieved what many baseball lovers dream of as children, and also as adults. Hitting a bases-loaded ball out of the stadium and his team down on the scoreboard. His four-cornered drive off right-hander Silvino Bracho earned the United States a 9-7 lead against Venezuela in Miami and thus earned the last ticket to the World Classic semifinals.

Thanks to her home run, the ninth American won the right to face Cuba this Sunday for a place in the final and thus look for an opportunity to defend the title obtained in the edition of the World Baseball Classic held in 2017.

It was the top of the eighth inning, and with the United States trailing 7-5, Venezuelan pitcher José Quijada, ultimately the loser of the game, loaded the bases by issuing a walk, receiving a hit and hitting an opponent.

Omar López, manager of the South Americans, trying to calm the American threat, decided to put Silvino Bracho on the mound and Turner, the ninth batter in the United States lineup, with a count of zero balls and two strikes sent a change of speed to the stands through the left garden.

For the United States, David Bednar picked up the one-inning win while Ryan Pressly picked up the save.

Blow to José Altuve causes concern in the Astros

During the game it was learned that the second baseman from Venezuela and the Houston Astros, José Altuve, had to retire from the match in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch from Daniel Bard on his right hand.

The Astros, upon learning about the situation, issued a statement on social networks stating that it will be this Sunday when they evaluate the Venezuelan player’s hand and issue a medical report.

The Major League Baseball season will begin on March 30 and the defending champion Astros will begin their home title defense by hosting the Chicago White Sox.

Altuve is an important piece for the aspirations of the Texans in the season. Last year he left an average of 300 points of average with the wood in 141 games during the regular round.

with PA