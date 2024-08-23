Court considers the ruling against Jones Donizette (Republicans), from Itapecerica da Serra, to be “unreasonable” and wants the decision to serve as a precedent

On August 15, the TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) suspended a decision that determined the indefinite blocking of the social media accounts of the candidate for Mayor of Itapecerica da Serra (SP), Jones Donizette (Republicans). The Court was called to act on the case after an appeal. The decision was unanimous.

In the trial session, the judges ruled that the suspension of Donizette’s profiles on Instagram and Facebook was “unreasonable”and ordered the reestablishment of the profiles on the platforms until the Court’s final judgment.

Furthermore, the president of the TRE-SP determined that the result of the trial and the vote of the case’s rapporteur, Cotrim Guimarães, be forwarded to the Communications Secretariat for publication on the Court’s website. The intention is that it will serve as a kind of “precedent” to be adopted by other judges of lower courts.

Donizette’s networks were suspended due to an accusation of early electoral propaganda. The action was proposed by the PL (Liberal Party) of the municipality and judged in the first instance by a judge of the 201st Electoral Zone of Itapecerica da Serra.

According to Donizette’s defense, the party’s representation alleged that Donizette had engaged in abuse of economic power by using the structure of the NGO “Pay no Bem” to carry out alleged electoral advertising.

The court of first instance then ordered the removal of all content that made reference to that social entity. However, the candidate’s defense claims that there was a “impossibility” to comply with such determination because they were not informed exactly which publications should be removed. Furthermore, it stated in the records that there was also no evidence of alleged non-compliance with current legislation that would justify such a decision.

In view of the failure to comply with the decision, the suspension of the candidate’s profiles for the mayor of Itapecerica da Serra for an indefinite period was determined, since he had allegedly acted with “irreverence” in relation to the court order and other determinations of electoral representations.

“From reading the contested decision, I understand that the determination to suspend the Represented’s social accounts with Facebook, indefinitelyis not supported by current electoral legislation, especially with regard to representation by irregular electoral propaganda”states the winning vote in the case at TRE-SP.

Furthermore, the case rapporteur argues that his vote is also based on the proximity of the date to the 2024 municipal elections, the first round of which will be held on October 6, less than 2 months away.

“Furthermore, considering the proximity of the electoral campaign period, in which social networks represent an essential tool in propaganda acts, the periculum in mora is demonstrated [ou perigo na demora] required for the hypothesis”he said.

ELECTION IN ITAPECERICA DA SERRA

The Itapecerica da Serra electoral race has 6 candidates, including one from the PL. The following names were registered: