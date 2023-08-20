Equipment undergoes tests to prevent failures in elections; 101,940 ballot boxes will be analyzed throughout the state

Just over 6 months after the end of the 2nd round of the 2022 elections, the electronic voting machines will be inspected again for the 2024 election period. In all, 101,940 pieces of equipment distributed throughout the State of São Paulo will undergo the 1st maintenance cycle.

The objective of the procedure, coordinated by the TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo), is to identify possible problems and reduce the occurrence of failures in the operation of the ballot boxes on voting day.

According to Seue (Electronic Ballot Box Section) of TRE-SP, preventive maintenance covers equipment models 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015. Verification of the 2020 version ballot boxes still awaits authorization from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Still according to TRE-SP, the 2009 model ballot boxes will not undergo the procedure — the expectation is that they will be replaced by the new model. All polling stations and state service posts that maintain voting devices must carry out the verification.

Among other operations, the checks include charging the batteries and carrying out an STE (Exhaustive Test System), which analyzes all the equipment’s functionalities. Preventive maintenance is monitored and possible technical problems are reported in an electronic voting machine logistics system for later repair. The forecast is that this 1st cycle will last until July 28th.

Although the next election is only scheduled for October 2024 –when the electorate will have a new meeting with the ballot boxes to choose mayors, deputy mayors and councilors–, the preparations for the municipal elections in the Electoral Justice begin much earlier. Testing the equipment is one of the main ones and takes place periodically in order to guarantee the fluidity of the voting.

After this 1st maintenance, the urns are tested again in the 2nd semester. The next cycle is expected to start at the end of August and end in November.

2022 model urns

On August 4, the TSE began production of the new electronic voting machines, model EU 2022. According to the Court, the production of 219,998 pieces of equipment is expected by February of next year for use in the 2024 elections.

The expectation is that the 2022 version will replace the 2009 and 2010 ballot boxes. The number of new devices that will be sent to the State of São Paulo has not yet been announced.

To ensure the fairness of the elections, the Electoral Justice adopted a completely computerized system, which resulted in the creation of the electronic ballot box in 1996.

The use of technology was an effective response to the voting fraud that had occurred since the times of the Empire. The implementation of the electronic process brought more confidence to the elections in Brazil.

The ballot box is auditable, subject to inspection and is not connected to the internet, which increases the security of the vote.

With information from TRE-SP.