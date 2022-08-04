Court understood that there were no “minimum signs” of fraud in the transfer request to São Paulo

The TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) decided this Thursday (Aug. Rosangela Moro, for alleged fraud in the transfer of electoral domicile to the capital of São Paulo.

The Court held that there were no “minimal signs” of fraud in the documents presented by the couple when requesting the transfer to justify a criminal investigation.

The ex-judge and ex-minister of Justice would have made the transfer to run for São Paulo. The São Paulo Electoral Prosecutor’s Office said in May that it did not see any irregularities.

However, the São Paulo TRE canceled the transfer and Moro started to compete for Paraná. Rosângela continues with an electoral domicile in São Paulo. Both are affiliated to União Brasil.

The rapporteur of the case, Judge Marcio Kayatt, said that there is nothing that justifies the continuation of the investigation: “No slightest indication of fraud was demonstrated, nor even alleged, in the documents that justified or supported the request for transfer of the electoral domicile”.

For the magistrate, the accusation of electoral fraud seemed “absolutely unreasonable”.

“It is not because we reject, by a majority of votes, by the way, the transfer of the domicile, that any minimal indication of criminal practice was glimpsed in that act that justified the opening and procedure of a criminal investigation”declared.

In the case of Rosângela, Kayatt said that there was no dispute over her transfer of electoral domicile.

“So how are we going to initiate a criminal procedure against a voter who asks for the transfer of her electoral domicile, no one contests it, and she will still be the subject of a criminal investigation?”

Rosângela’s candidacy registration request has already been made and has not yet been considered by the Electoral Court.

“I cannot fail to recognize in the maintenance of this investigative procedure a clearly political bias, insofar as both are known to be candidates”said.

At the end of July, Kayatt had suspended the investigation on an injunction (provisional). The decision was given in an appeal by Moro and Rosângela.

At the time, he said that the continuation of the investigation “it ends up posing a danger of harm to the right of patients not to be the object of investigations without just cause, which, in theory, can characterize illegal embarrassment”.