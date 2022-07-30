Decision would avoid political violence; this is the 5th time that the military are present in the elections of the State of Rio

O TRE (Regional Electoral Court) from Rio de Janeiro said this Friday (29.Jul.2022) that the Armed forces will help protect the state during the 2022 elections.

Judge Elton Leme told the newspaper The globe that the decision was made because the tense atmosphere between political positions is greater in 2022, in addition to the presence of militias and drug dealers in Rio. According to him, military intervention could prevent political attacks in October.

This is the 5th time that the Armed Forces have been called up to reinforce state security during elections. However, in the other 4, the intention of the measure was to face urban violence in Rio during the period.

Political attacks took place a few times in 2022. On July 9, for example, PT candidate Marcelo Arruda was dead by a supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) while celebrating his birthday with a PT (Workers’ Party) themed party.