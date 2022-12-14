Court determined that the governor and the senator reimburse BRL 224 thousand and BRL 350 thousand, respectively, for irregularities

O TRE-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Regional Electoral Court) approved with reservations this Tuesday (Dec.13, 2022) the rendering of accounts for the electoral campaigns of the re-elected governor of Rio, Claudio Castro (PL), and the re-elected senator Romário (PL).

The virtual plenary of TRE-RJ determined, however, that politicians should reimburse the Union for “inconsistencies and irregularities” in installments. The decisions of the judge Allan Titonelli Nunes, unanimously approved by the TRE-RJ, established returns of R$ 223,900.00 for Cláudio Castro and R$ 350,230.82 for Romário. Here are the full text of the decisions regarding the accounts of the governor (510 KB) and the senator (317 KB).

On the morning of this Tuesday (13.Dec), technicians from the MPE-RJ (Ministério Público Eleitoral do Rio de Janeiro) had recommended disapproving the campaign accounts of both Rio de Janeiro politicians in the October elections.

In the case of the governor, the report pointed to irregularities totaling R$ 3.2 million. According to the report, the amount was received from a public fund and there was no clarification on its destination, therefore, the accounts should be disapproved. The report also advocated that Castro and his vice-elect, Thiago Pampolha (União Brasil), return the funds to the National Treasury. Here’s the full (195 KB).

In the decision, TRE-RJ found inconsistencies in the submission of invoices and the omission of a salary adjustment in contracts of lawyers who provided services for the campaign. In all, it determined reimbursement of R$ 223,900.00.

As for Romário, the opinion of the MPE-RJ identified 12 types of expenses not clarified, totaling R$ 3.5 million in returns to the treasury. Here’s the full of the opinion (416 KB).

The court understood, however, that the elected senator did not detail approximately R$ 128,000 in expenses related to the FEFC (Special Campaign Financing Fund), in addition to other expenses associated with the company Vitoriaci Comunicação, responsible for Romário’s electoral advertisements, determining reimbursement of BRL 350,230.82, or 10% of the amount suggested by MPE-RJ.

Cláudio Castro was re-elected governor of Rio in the 2nd round against deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) with 58.69% of the valid votes. Romário was reappointed to the position of senator for the State with 36.15% of the votes.