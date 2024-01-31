Actions by PL and PT accuse senator of abusing economic power in pre-campaign; parties demand ineligibility of congressman

O TRE-PR (Regional Electoral Court of Paraná) scheduled for February 8th the trial of the PL and PT actions that accuse the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) of slush funds and abuse of economic power during the pre-campaign for the Federal Senate. The acronyms call for the revocation of Moro's mandate and the politician's ineligibility for 8 years.

UNDERSTAND

Moro is the target of two actions in TRE-PR: one filed by PL, the former president's party Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and another, by the Brazilian Federation of Hope (PT, PC do B and PV), which elected Lula. In June, the court decided to join the actions.

The acronyms indicate abuse of economic power, box 2, misuse of the media and irregularities in contracts. The parties are calling for Moro's impeachment and his ineligibility for 8 years.

In addition to Moro, his deputies in the Senate, Luis Felipe Cunha It is Ricardo Augusto Guerraare also accused.

The lawsuits deal with Moro's expenses during the pre-campaign, when he was a member of Podemos and aimed to run for President of the Republic.

If convicted by the Electoral Court, Moro will still be able to appeal to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to try to save his mandate. If resources are exhausted and the ticket is revoked, new elections will be called for the former judge's seat.

According to the action, the accounts of Moro's campaign for the Senate are irregular because they do not include the amounts spent on his pre-campaign for the Presidency. The parties indicate that Podemos would have spent more than R$18 million to prepare the former judge's candidacy. This amount was used for legal expenses, travel, security, consultancy and marketing.

According to the rules of the Electoral Court, expenses for the senator's campaign in Paraná have a ceiling of R$4.4 million, which, according to the parties, is an amount below what Moro would have spent even before starting the campaign.