Lula’s Minister of Transport, Governor Paulo Dantas and Maceió Mayoral candidate Rafael Brito are being investigated for alleged abuse of political and economic power in the 2022 elections

The Regional Electoral Court of Alagoas has scheduled the trial of the action investigating alleged irregularities in the use of the Bolsa Escola 10 educational program of the Alagoas government in 2022 for September 19.

The Governor of the State, Paulo Dantasthe minister Renan Jr. (Transport) and the deputy and candidate for Mayor of Maceió Rafael Britowho at the time was state secretary of Education, are among those investigated for alleged abuse of political and economic power. All are affiliated with the MDB. Here is the full of the dispatch (PDF – 48 kB).

According to the Electoral Public Ministry, the group would have used the structure of the educational program inappropriately to promote their candidacies. In 2022, Paulo Dantas was elected governor of Alagoas; Renan Filho, senator; and Rafael Brito, federal deputy. action could make the 3 ineligiblein addition to determining the revocation of the mandates of Brito and Dantas.

The Bolsa Escola 10 program distributed financial incentives to public high school students, such as amounts for resuming studies (R$500), remaining in school (R$100) and performance awards (R$2,000).

The MPE (Electoral Public Ministry) says that those investigated would have linked their names and candidacies to the program, which is prohibited by electoral law and would constitute abuse of political and economic power. Here is the full from the MPE statement (PDF – 650 kB).

According to the MPE, the distribution of money by the Government of Alagoas also “did not strictly observe the law, since the beneficiaries of ‘Bolsa Escola 10’ were, indistinctly and indiscriminately, all students in the state public school system, and not just those who were in a situation of social or socioeconomic vulnerability”.

According to the accusation, the government of Alagoas paid R$18.7 million in incentives throughout 2021. By October 22, 2022, however, this amount had already exceeded R$252 million. The amounts were allegedly masked in the state budget.

Regional electoral prosecutor Antônio Henrique Cadete spoke out in favor of convicting those under investigation.

The defendants deny the accusations. They claim that the Bolsa Escola 10 program was implemented through state law, began in December 2021 and had no electoral bias.

THE Poder360 contacted the suspects via WhatsApp. As of the publication of this report, there has been no response. The space remains open for comments.