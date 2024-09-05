Candidate published video associating, without evidence, the PSOL candidate with drug use; the decision is subject to appeal

The TRE-SP (Superior Electoral Court of São Paulo) fined the candidate for mayor of São Paulo R$10,000 this Wednesday (September 4, 2024). Pablo Marcal (PRTB) for once again associating, without evidence, the opponent in the election Guilherme Boulos (Psol) to drug use. The content, shared on social media, was considered “negative and untrue electoral propaganda”. An appeal is possible.

In the decision, judge Rodrigo Marzola Colombini stated that the video makes references to Boulos through “pejorative expressions such as ‘sugar flour’, ‘vacuum cleaner’, ‘flour’, ‘drug addict’; which, without a doubt, is an offensive personal attack not only on the author’s social and moral reputation, but also on his subjective honor”. Here is the full (PDF – 419 kB).

Marçal’s defense claims that the content was produced by a third party and that he did not personally participate in the recording. He also claims that the material “humorous” mentions all the candidates for the elections for Mayor of São Paulo, including the former coach, cited as “bumpkin” and “half-baked businessman”.