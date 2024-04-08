Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 16:27

The Regional Electoral Court of Paraná resumed this Monday, 8th, the trial that could result in the impeachment of senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil) – investigated for alleged abuse of economic power and slush funds in the 2022 elections. Judge Cláudia Cristina Cristofani and judge Guilherme Frederico Hernandes Denz followed the vote of the rapporteur, Luciano Carrasco Falavinha, against Moro's impeachment. The score is 3-1.

According to the judge, the more significant million-dollar expenses attributed to Moro's pre-campaign are not proven in the records. “To the contrary, there is proof that they were not made by the senator”, she assessed. Cristofani also highlighted how the senator's intent or bad faith had not been proven. In the judge's assessment, Moro's pre-campaign actions harmed the senator more than they helped.

“At the core of the gravity is a question: would Sergio Moro have been elected because he spent much more than his opponents or because of other facts, such as his biography? In good conscience, such a correlation cannot be objectively and safely stated – that he only won because he spent in the pre-campaign. If there is any doubt that the extra money is convertible in favor of the sovereignty of the ballot box. Either it is proven that he only got the position because of the extra money or we let the polls decide”, he indicated.

Judge Julio Jacob Junior asked for a review – more time to analyze the case. Then, colleague Anderson Ricardo Fogaça indicated that he would wait for his colleague's position to speak out. Guilherme Frederico Hernandes Denz indicated that he would anticipate his vote.

Denz indicated that, to assess the alleged abuse of economic power, it is not useful to consider only the pre-campaign expenses in Paraná, nor the sum of the expenses of all the pre-campaigns carried out by Moro. In his assessment, all acts, even if carried out in other States, that had an impact on the former judge's campaign for the Senate in Paraná must be evaluated.

The judge indicated that, when evaluating the alleged abuse of economic power, he did not consider, for example, Moro's expenses on trips in the interior of São Paulo. “It had no electoral impact in the State of Paraná. The violation of the legal good protected by the Federal Constitution evaluates the legitimacy of the claim and equality”, he stressed.

The judge considered that Moro's pre-campaign for the Senate in Paraná totaled R$714,000, taking into account typically electoral expenses that reversed political gains for the former judge on his way to Congress. Pre-campaign spending amounts to 14% of those actually contracted in Moro's campaign, according to Denz.

“It is not clear that there was an extrapolation to the limit of what was reasonable. Despite the lack of objective parameters, it is not clear that the values ​​have assumed the contours of excessive use of economic power”, he indicated. “The abuse of economic power was not substantiated”, he considered.

Julio Jacob Junior and Ricardo Fogaça committed to presenting their votes on the case this Tuesday, 9th, in a session scheduled for 2pm. The president of TRE Sigurd Bengtsson – who will speak out about Moro's process because it involves a request for the impeachment of a senator – will also take a position this Tuesday.

The case may still be brought before the Superior Electoral Court, at an appeal level. The TRE estimates that, in such a case, the case will be sent to the Superior Court in May.

The vote in favor of Moro

The case's rapporteur, judge Luciano Carrasco Falavinha, voted against Moro's impeachment, criticizing the 'media trial'. The position was followed by judge Cláudia Cristina Cristofani and judge Guilherme Frederico Hernandes Denz in the session this Monday, 8th.

Falavinha's assessment is that the parties' allegations have not been proven and that Moro's pre-campaign expenses are 'compatible'. In the judge's assessment, there is no robust evidence regarding the accusation of abuse of economic power and no illicit acts remain.

“There was no abuse of economic power, there was no proof of slush fund, much less abuse in the media. Corruption, purchase of support or even misuse of the media was not proven, considering that the investigated Sergio Moro had, for a long time, extensive media exposure due to his role in the Lava-Jato operation which, I repeat, is not on trial here . Neither his successes nor his mistakes”, pondered Falavinha.

The judge understood that there is no proof that Moro, when he launched his pre-candidacy for the Presidency, aimed to run for the Senate. The judge assessed how Moro's agenda only turned to Paraná after the decision that made the former Lava Jato judge's candidacy for the Senate in São Paulo unfeasible. For the rapporteur, the authors of the actions against Moro, the PT and the PL, 'simply added up' all the general expenses of the three pre-campaigns, without discrimination, and, 'as a result, they indicated an electoral offense'.

“Considering the expenses effectively directed to Paraná, the pre-campaign of those investigated for the Senate cost R$ 224,778.01, representing 5.05% of the campaign spending ceiling for the Senate of Paraná and 11.51% average campaign spending considering all candidacies launched for the PR Senate (campaign spending of the “average candidate”). Circumstances that do not justify eventual revocation”, he stressed.

The vote against Moro

According to the vote in the trial, judge José Rodrigo Sade understood that there was 'patent abuse' in the case, with the 'breach of the equality of the claim, compromising its fairness', voting to revoke Moro's mandate.

Sade understood that Moro took a risk in starting to spend as a pre-candidate for President, exposing himself to his candidacy being challenged. For the judge, in this specific case, Moro invested more resources than the other candidates, because, up to a certain point, his base for the ceiling was greater, creating a 'complete imbalance' for the election.

The judge highlighted that it is not possible to erase the paths that the pre-candidate took. “Trying to participate in three different elections unbalanced Moro, in his favor, the last one, for the Senate in Paraná. And the imbalance arises from the uncontroversial finding that the other candidates did not have the same exposure opportunities, which made all the difference.”

“The existence of the abuse is patent and verifiable in itself, regardless of considerations about the effective impact and result of the election. It is enough to prove the abusive facts, in this case, the excessive use of financial resources, for the electoral offense to be established. There was a breach of the equality of the claim, compromising its fairness and legitimacy, so that the practice of abuse of economic power must be recognized, since conduct capable of characterizing it was proven to have been carried out”, he stressed.