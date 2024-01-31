Silas Câmara (Republicanos-AM) was tried for illegal expenditure of electoral funds; the deputy will appeal the decision

O TRE-AM (Regional Electoral Court of Amazonas) revoked this Wednesday (January 31, 2024) the mandate of the leader of Evangelical Parliamentary Front of the National Congress, federal deputy Silas Camara (Republicanos-AM). The congressman was tried for illicit spending of election campaign funds in 2022 to charter planes.

The decision does not yet take immediate effect. An appeal can be made to the TRE and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). To the Power360the Chamber press office stated who will appeal the decision. “The deputy is now calm and fully prepared to appeal to the TSEwhere he is absolutely certain that he will reverse the decision”he said.

The congressman's team further stated that “the accounts had already been approved” and, therefore, the leader of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front “received with strangeness” the trial decision.

The representation against Silas Câmara was presented by MPE (Public Electoral Ministry). The voting score was 4 votes in favor and 2 against the revocation of the mandate. The decision came after a request from judge Marcelo Vieira in December last year.

In 2022, Câmara was re-elected to the 7th term as federal deputy. On February 7, the evangelical front in Congress will once again be led by the deputy allied with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Eli Borges (PL-TO).

