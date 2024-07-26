Tray Chaos | Marianne Mäe’s belongings remained behind the locks for days – the customer service desk only offered shoulder pads

Tray chaos|Due to a technical fault, the lockers at the Tampere train station had to be opened by force on Wednesday. Marianne Mäki was disappointed with VR’s customer service.

To Tampere the storage lockers that got stuck at the train station on Wednesday affected the Inari people Marianne Mäen back to everyday life on Friday.

A large number of lockers intended for storing luggage were damaged on Wednesday afternoon, and the lockers could not be opened without force. As a result, several passengers missed the trains.

However, Mäki couldn’t wait for his things because the train to the airport left in the evening and he had to work the next day. Among other things, personal medicines and car keys were left behind the locks.

On Friday morning, Mäki still hadn’t received his bag. The car was also still waiting at Ivalo airport.

“Today I got to work with a carpool,” says Mäki.

To the locker getting the left bag back turned out to be surprisingly difficult. According to Mäki, VR did not seem to have any instructions on how to act in an exceptional situation.

Mäki said that he first went to VR’s service point on Wednesday. From there, however, only shoulder rubs and hand rubbing were offered. Someone went to put a note on the locker, saying that the lockers were out of order.

The counter told me that the items would go to the lost and found office if the lockers could not be opened.

According to Mäe, many started calling VR’s national customer service in distress. From there, we received an instruction to report the contact information and compartment number to customer service, so that the matter could be resolved.

Hill I set the information to come as soon as I got on the train. On Thursday morning, he called customer service himself, but they couldn’t tell him anything more about the fate of the bag.

In the afternoon, VR’s long-distance transport manager Maid Tyynilä called Mäe and apologized for the situation. He said that if the compartment could be opened, the bag could be put on the Thursday night train to Rovaniemi and from there by taxi.

After this, there has been no contact with Mäki. On Friday morning, he still didn’t know if the bag had made it to the night train. During the day, VR’s customer service estimated that the bag would arrive in Inari on Friday afternoon.

All the storage lockers have been opened, says long-distance transport director Tyynilä.

The last cabinets were opened on Thursday afternoon. According to Tyynilä, most of the goods in the compartments have already been delivered to the customers. If the jammed trays have caused additional costs, you can apply for compensation via the VR website.

When the problem was discovered, a security guard was present and cleared the matter with Enkora, a supplier of storage lockers. However, according to Tyynilä, VR staff should have been brought to the lockers faster.

“I understand that customers sometimes come really close to the train’s departure time to pick up their things. Then handling the situation is challenging when the time window is so short.”

Hill says that he is disappointed with VR’s customer service. According to him, the customer service did not really give any instructions to those whose bag was left in the broken compartment.

“Didn’t get proper instructions from there until the truth of the matter dawned on the manager. He did take care of everything matter-of-factly.”

Tyynilä apologizes for the inconvenience caused to customers. According to him, informing was difficult, because VR had no information about whose belongings were in the lockers.

“The notification should have been handled better on the spot,” Tyynilä states.