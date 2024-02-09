SANREMO. Overwhelmed by the Travolta case in Sanremo. After the controversy over the alleged case of hidden advertising for the shoe brand for which the Pulp Fiction actor is the testimonial and which he wore on Wednesday evening at the Ariston, in Viale Mazzini there is a counterattack. The company has initiated “every appropriate check to shed light on the matter” and “will proceed against all subjects in relation to whom any liability profiles may emerge”. This was stated by Marcello Ciannamea, head of Entertainment at Prime Time, on the day in which Codacons announced a complaint to the prosecutors of Imperia and Rome, after having already turned to Agcom and Antitrust, for a possible hypothesis of aggravated fraud.

In addition to reiterating «Rai's non-involvement» in the alleged promotional purposes of Travolta's performance, Ciannamea also underlines that the Hollywood star's contract expressly provided for the prohibition of inserting «elements having directly and/or indirectly advertising and/or promotional value, also with reference to clothing and/or accessories unless previously authorized in writing”. A clause which gives the company, which considers itself an “injured party”, the possibility of taking action against Divina Luna Srl, the company that owns the rights to exploit the plaintiff's services.

As for the failure to obscure the brand of Travolta's shoes, a model of sneakers featured during the festival, “there was a carelessness, an error, certainly a chain of coincidences”, admits the Rai manager. Travolta, he reiterates, “was in Monte Carlo and proposed to come” and it was he who invited the company manager – sitting in the front row – given that each guest of the Festival is entitled to some tickets. Also at stake is the email sent by the shoe production company to retailers on February 1st – and made known by Selvaggia Lucarelli – relating to the launch campaign of the model worn by Travolta, in which there was talk of an “appearance in Sanremo” of a special star: «We knew nothing, there were no commercial agreements or information of any kind», repeats Ciannamea.

Amadeus also forcefully declared his total non-involvement in the matter and explained that Travolta was also perfectly aware of the editorial contents of the performance, which then culminated in the sketch on the qua qua dance with the artistic director and Fiorello ended up in the crosshairs of social media. “There was no catch,” explained Amadeus. According to what we understand, the artist was also sent a tutorial with a demonstration of the ballet. But the actor – apparently – arrived too late at the Ariston to try.

«It's incredible how Rai, once again, has gotten itself into an avoidable mess», comments Maurizio Gasparri (FI). «What is the money involved in this affair? Who paid and who gained?” he asks. He jokes about Enrico Lucci, correspondent of The news spreads at the Festival, when he turns to Lorella Cuccarini, co-host of the fourth evening: «Please don't let Ama call you, the most loved by Italians, who then comes up with the history of cooking…». She distances herself: «For goodness sake, we haven't had any contact with the kitchens for years!».